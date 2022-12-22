Read full article on original website
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake cracked a bridge, knocked out power for thousands, and triggered over a dozen rippling aftershocks in Northern California
The powerful quake struck at 2:34 a.m. local time on Tuesday about 7.5 miles southwest of the Humboldt County city of Ferndale.
msn.com
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Click2Houston.com
A volcano erupts in the United States
This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and more
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Shocking Video Shows California Cliff Collapsing Onto the Coastline
A wild outdoor video features aerial footage of the moment that a southern California cliff tumbles forward. Sending a shocking amount of rocks, dirt and other debris collapsing onto the beach. The terrifying footage shows the moment piles of debris and wayward rocks formed into a dangerous landslide, ultimately cascading...
Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why
The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.
natureworldnews.com
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A major storm system is traversing the Western US this weekend, bringing potential torrential rainfall in California and Southwest before hitting the central and southern states early next week. The raging storm is expected to also bring mountain snow and showers, affecting coastal areas of the Golden State. Details of...
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Oregon witness says multiple objects overhead glowed and changed shape
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and photographing six objects seen only through a camera lens that glowed and changed shape at about 4:19 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pink snow spells serious trouble for water in the western US
The algae’s appearance on snow has earned it nicknames ranging from watermelon snow to glacier blood. Sarah Mosquera/High Country NewsResearchers are trying to understand what drives snow algal blooms and how they could alter water supplies.
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
Is It Cheaper To Run Space Heaters Or Central Heat?
It's shaping up to be an expensive winter in the United States, with many households likely to spend more on energy in 2022-23 compared with recent winters, according to the U.S. Energy Information...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Video shows mountain lion drag border collie from Northern California home
Some Sonoma County, California residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border […]
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
