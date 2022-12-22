Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Mecosta, Montcalm by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clare; Clinton; Gratiot; Ionia; Isabella; Mecosta; Montcalm WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Occasional snow showers will continue into Christmas Day. Roads will remain icy or snow covered. Areas of blowing snow remain possible overnight. Temperatures will be in the teens, and wind chill temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees are expected tonight.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Osceola county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on icy or snow covered conditions. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures in the teens, and wind chill temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees are expected tonight.
Comments / 0