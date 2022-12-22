Effective: 2022-12-24 18:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Osceola county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on icy or snow covered conditions. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures in the teens, and wind chill temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees are expected tonight.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO