Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Swedish Think Tank NIER Predicts Economy Will Contract by 1.1% in 2023
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023 against a...
ValueWalk
Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
Rapid wage growth will keep inflation sticky and could force the Fed to raise interest rates above 5%, UBS warns
Surging wages could disrupt the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation, according to UBS. Wage growth "is too high for the Fed's liking and heading in the wrong direction," the bank said Monday. Average hourly earnings have climbed at the fastest month-on-month pace since January. Accelerated wage increases will likely...
US News and World Report
Japan's Q4 Tankan Factory Mood Set to Weaken on Inflation, Global Slowdown: Reuters Poll
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' sentiment likely weakened in the last quarter of 2022 on sustained cost pressures and a bleaker global economic outlook, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Friday. Shrinking business confidence bodes ill for the world's third-largest economy, as firms brace for labour talks in early...
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge eases while spending stalls
A key indicator of US inflation edged down in November, according to government data released Friday, in welcome news to households grappling with soaring costs while spending slowed. Household spending, which has proven resilient in the face of decades-high inflation, jumped 0.1 percent from October to November, the Commerce Department data showed.
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America.
Facing recession and political pressure, the Fed will move inflation goalposts
Six months from now, we will be in a recession and unemployment will be rising.
The 'inflation gorilla' is out of its cage and it isn't coming back down to the Fed's 2% target anytime soon, portfolio manager says
The Fed has let the "inflation gorilla" out of the cage, JPMorgan Asset Management portfolio manager William Eigen said. Eigen warned that prices won't come down to the Fed's 2% target anytime soon, and the Fed will likely keep rates high. Rate cuts are unlikely after central bankers mistakenly called...
Elon Musk touts beaten-down Tesla stock as a potential bargain - and blasts the Fed for going overboard with interest-rate hikes
Musk said the Tesla selloff might be a "buying opportunity," and blasted the Fed's inflation fight as prices appear to be falling already.
coinchapter.com
Bank of Japan Revises Yield Curve Control Policy
The US Dollar plunged 4% against the Japanese Yen, which resulted in the biggest one-day drop in 24 years. The Bank of Japan announced relaxing yield curve control. The move will make the bank open to more risk-free rates. The BOJ needs to continue moving forward with dropping yield curve...
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
US News and World Report
Japan Firms to Stop Insuring Ships in All Russian Waters -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan Insurance...
wealthinsidermag.com
Dow Jones Newswires: China’s inflation slows, with food-price growth easing sharply
China’s inflationary pressure eased in November, as COVID-19 outbreaks curbed domestic demand, official data showed Friday. China’s consumer price index rose 1.6% from a year earlier in November, moderating from October’s 2.1% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The result was higher than the 1.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.
'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse.
Russian consumer inflation slows to 12% as central bank meeting looms
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia slowed further in November, but consumer prices rose again in month-on-month terms, data showed on Friday, just one week before the central bank meets for the final time this year to decide on interest rates.
US News and World Report
Russia to Guard Against Cannibalising Planes for Parts, Minister Tells Vedomosti
(Reuters) - Russia's aviation sector will do everything it can to avoid the "total cannibalisation" of aircraft for spare parts, industry and trade minister Denis Manturov has told the Vedomosti business newspaper, as the impact of sanctions bites. "Everything is being done to prevent this (total cannibalisation) from happening. Much...
Thai financial system stable but could be exposed to global risks -central bank
BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's financial system is resilient but stability could be affected by an abrupt change in the global financial market, which warrants close monitoring, the central bank said on Friday.
US News and World Report
Philippines Orders Strengthened Military Presence After 'Chinese Activities' Near Islands
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island. The ministry did not specify what activities those were and its statement follows a report this...
Comments / 0