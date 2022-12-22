ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Swedish Think Tank NIER Predicts Economy Will Contract by 1.1% in 2023

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023 against a...
ValueWalk

Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve

Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
US News and World Report

Japan's Q4 Tankan Factory Mood Set to Weaken on Inflation, Global Slowdown: Reuters Poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' sentiment likely weakened in the last quarter of 2022 on sustained cost pressures and a bleaker global economic outlook, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Friday. Shrinking business confidence bodes ill for the world's third-largest economy, as firms brace for labour talks in early...
AFP

US Fed's preferred inflation gauge eases while spending stalls

A key indicator of US inflation edged down in November, according to government data released Friday, in welcome news to households grappling with soaring costs while spending slowed. Household spending, which has proven resilient in the face of decades-high inflation, jumped 0.1 percent from October to November, the Commerce Department data showed.
coinchapter.com

Bank of Japan Revises Yield Curve Control Policy

The US Dollar plunged 4% against the Japanese Yen, which resulted in the biggest one-day drop in 24 years. The Bank of Japan announced relaxing yield curve control. The move will make the bank open to more risk-free rates. The BOJ needs to continue moving forward with dropping yield curve...
WISCONSIN STATE
Reuters

Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
US News and World Report

Japan Firms to Stop Insuring Ships in All Russian Waters -Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan Insurance...
wealthinsidermag.com

Dow Jones Newswires: China’s inflation slows, with food-price growth easing sharply

China’s inflationary pressure eased in November, as COVID-19 outbreaks curbed domestic demand, official data showed Friday. China’s consumer price index rose 1.6% from a year earlier in November, moderating from October’s 2.1% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The result was higher than the 1.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.
Reuters

'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse.
US News and World Report

Russia to Guard Against Cannibalising Planes for Parts, Minister Tells Vedomosti

(Reuters) - Russia's aviation sector will do everything it can to avoid the "total cannibalisation" of aircraft for spare parts, industry and trade minister Denis Manturov has told the Vedomosti business newspaper, as the impact of sanctions bites. "Everything is being done to prevent this (total cannibalisation) from happening. Much...
US News and World Report

Philippines Orders Strengthened Military Presence After 'Chinese Activities' Near Islands

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island. The ministry did not specify what activities those were and its statement follows a report this...

