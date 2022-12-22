Pacers nearly blow massive lead but hold on for big win over Celtics

The Pacers built a 30-point lead and saw nearly all of it slip away, but they still managed to hold on to beat the Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The Pacers improved to 16-16. The Celtics fell to 22-10, still holding the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Here are four observations.

Tyrese Haliburton helps the Pacers hold on ... barely

The Pacers built a 30-point first-half lead and they led 71-43 at halftime, but Boston was far better in the second half.

After a nearly flawless first half offensively, the Pacers turned the ball over 11 times in the second half after giving it away just three times in the first half, which led to 14 Boston points. They also couldn't contain the Celtics on the offensive glass, especially when big man Robert Williams was on the floor, and they allowed 15 offensive rebounds that turned into 22 second-chance points in the second half. All of that meant more opportunities for Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum, who scored 28 of his 41 points in the second half.

The Celtics outscored the Pacers 69-46 in the second half in large part because of those second chances and turnovers. Boston shot 42.6% from the floor while Indiana shot 41.5%, but the Celtics had 13 more field goal attempts and 10 more free throw attempts.

'I have to do a better job':Tyrese Haliburton discusses close losses

"In the first half, we had the leverage," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "We were playing downhill most of the half. In the second half, they regrouped and came out and determined, decided that they were going to find a way to get the leverage and they did. They became the hit-first team. They made it a lot harder on us. Their aggression got them to the free throw line, it got them offensive rebounds."

Still, the Pacers held on for dear life and just barely survived behind point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Like the rest of the team, Haliburton was much better in the first half than in the second, scoring just 13 of his 33 after the break, but he hit three huge 3-pointers in the second half including two big ones in the fourth quarter. He also had a key deflection that prevented a Boston transition score that might have changed the game.

Haliburton made 12 of his 24 field goal attempts and 6 of 13 3-pointers and finished with eight assists against two turnovers. One of the eight assists turned into a dunk-and-1 by center Myles Turner with 2:09 left that gave the Pacers their final points of the evening. At the time, they gave the Pacers a 117-106 lead and the margin ended up being just enough.

"Tyrese is a great player," Carlisle said. "A lot of talk right now about All-Star and who's going to be in and who's not going to be in. Tyrese Haliburton is our All-Star. In less than a year, he's completely changed the trajectory of our franchise. He's completely changed the vibe and the direction of our franchise. Nights like tonight show the type of great young player that he is. Tonight was a night when we needed scoring from him. In the biggest moments, he found a way to get the ball in the basket or find guys."

Still, Haliburton himself was frustrated with the near-collapse. He's been talking about the Pacers' struggles to close games since they blew a fourth-quarter lead in a road loss to Cleveland on Friday, and remained frustrated Wednesday.

"They're not going to go away," Haliburton said in the post-game television interview on Bally Sports Indiana. "They're not going to lay down. They got All-Stars. They got great basketball players, a great coach, a great team. They were in the Finals last year. We expected them to give us a fight back, but we still gotta find a way to finish games. Being up 30 and winning by five is not acceptable, so we gotta figure it out."

After a slow start, the Pacers catch fire

The Pacers have struggled in first quarters all year and frequently find themselves with big deficits. They average fewer points (25.9) per game and shoot worse from both the field and beyond the 3-point arc while committing more turnovers in the first quarter than any of the other three periods.

And they seemed destined for yet another bad first quarter Wednesday, making just one of their first nine field goals to fall behind 11-5 at the home of the defending Eastern Conference champions.

But then coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout, and after that the Pacers were darn near perfect the rest of the quarter.

Indiana went on an 18-0 run to take a commanding lead and made its next 11 field goals. The Pacers were 16-of-26 from the field at the end of the period -- meaning they were 15-of-17 after the 1-of-9 beginning -- and 8-of-11 from beyond the 3-point arc. They took a 42-22 advantage at the end of the period. Haliburton posted 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the quarter alone and also posted five assists.

The ball movement was exceptional as the Pacers posted 12 assists on those 16 field goals and turned the ball over just once. Meanwhile, after Boston made 3 of its first 5 shots, the Celtics finished the period 8-of-24 from the field and 1-of-8 from 3-point range. Likely All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 13 of Boston's 22 points, but they were a combined 4-of-12 from the field and 1-of-4 from 3-point range, proof that guard Andrew Nembhard and wing Aaron Nesmith were once again exceptional on defense.

"We were just playing team basketball," Haliburton said. "Getting stops. That's one of the best teams in the NBA, so you gotta get stops in order to beat them. We were able to do that. And play in transition, like we always say. Offensively, when we're playing in transition, we're not really worried about anybody, we're just playing our own basketball. We were able to do that tonight."

Aaron Nesmith battles in his return to Boston

Aaron Nesmith spent his first two professional seasons in Boston, but it wasn't easy to find minutes as a 6-5 wing on a team that already had Tatum and Brown. He appeared in 98 games over two seasons and started just two of them, averaging 12.7 minutes per game. He's already got more of an opportunity with the Pacers with 16 starts in his first 28 games. Going into Wednesday's action, he had already played more total minutes (600) than he had all of last season (574).

On Wednesday, though he seemed to have warm feelings for the franchise and his friends on the team, he seemed determined to prove he deserved more of an opportunity from the team that drafted him. He guarded both Tatum and Brown, drawing the primary assignment on Brown. Nesmith was tough on the glass on both sides, he made sharp cuts and tough dribble drives, he fought in the post when he found himself either switched onto Celtics big men, and he was all over the floor going for loose balls. He finished with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and two steals, including one in the backcourt that he turned into an immediate layup, and he posted three assists against one turnover.

"He's settling in nicely," Carlisle said. "He has fit in well in his opportunities to start with us. He loves the challenge of guarding guys like Brown and Tatum. He's humble enough to know that it's a process and you just have to make it hard on those guys. But the way he approaches everything every single day is just super consistent, super positive."

Chris Duarte got his shooting touch back

Chris Duarte played 14 minutes and 32 seconds on Sunday against the Knicks in his first game back after missing 21 with a sprained left ankle. He had some good moments but didn't quite seem to have his sea legs or his shot back.

On Wednesday he still seemed a little scrambled, but he found his range again. He hit a huge 3 at the end of the first half and banked one home at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter. He finished 5-of-10 from the field, 4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point arc for 14 points, finishing with double figures for the first time since he scored 30 against Brooklyn in the game prior to his Nov. 4 ankle injury.

"You forget when a guy like Chris is out for an extended period of time the things that he's capable of, particularly at the end of quarters," Carlisle said. "The last time he played a full game was in Brooklyn. He scored 30 points and he was spectacular. He had a big pull-up 3 at the end of the third quarter (tonight) from probably 32 feet out, banged that one in. He banged one in at the end of the first, banged one in at the end of the third. Those were huge momentum plays tonight in this game."

Pacers 117, Celtics 112

INDIANA (117): Hield 3-7 0-0 8, Nesmith 6-13 2-2 15, Turner 4-8 1-1 10, Haliburton 12-24 3-4 33, Nembhard 4-9 0-0 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Mathurin 3-9 0-0 7, Brissett 3-5 1-2 8, Duarte 5-10 0-0 14, McConnell 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 46-98 7-9 117.

BOSTON (112): J.Brown 8-23 2-2 19, Tatum 13-25 11-13 41, Horford 2-6 0-0 6, Pritchard 1-4 0-0 3, White 0-7 2-2 2, Hauser 4-8 0-0 10, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Kornet 0-2 0-0 0, Williams III 3-5 0-0 6, Brogdon 5-13 6-8 18. Totals 39-101 21-25 112.

IND 42 29 29 17 — 117

BOS 22 21 42 27 — 112

3-Point Goals—Indiana 18-39 (Haliburton 6-13, Duarte 4-5, Hield 2-3, Smith 2-4, Brissett 1-2, Turner 1-2, Mathurin 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 0-1), Boston 13-41 (Tatum 4-11, Hauser 2-4, Horford 2-5, Brogdon 2-7, Pritchard 1-3, Williams 1-3, J.Brown 1-5, White 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 47 (Smith 9), Boston 62 (Williams III 12). Assists_Indiana 27 (Haliburton 8), Boston 26 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Boston 9. A_19,156 (18,624)