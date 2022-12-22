PETERSBURG —A boil-water advisory that was issued while the city worked on the main water line from Lake Chesdin has been cancelled.

"Residents and businesses in Petersburg no longer need to boil water," city officials said in an email. "Test results indicate city water is safe to drink."

The advisory was put in place Wednesday night after water levels inside six storage tanks dropped to levels that could have triggered possible bacterial contamination. The levels went down while construction on the main line was under way.

Wednesday afternoon, Petersburg issued a water-conservation advisory citing the line work but noted that was not a boil-water notice. Later Wednesday night, the city changed the conservation notice to a boil notice, and Thursday afternoon, that boil notice was extended an additional 24 hours.

The work on the main line was finished in the overnight hours Thursday.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, boil-water advisories are necessary because when water pressure is low or non-existent, there is a greater chance of bacteria or viruses contaminating the liquid. Boiling before use will kill off any contamination that might have seeped into the water.

If residents notice any discoloration in tap water, they are advised to run the water until it has cleared.

Anyone with questions or concerns about water usage should call (804) 733-2407.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg lifts boil-water advisory