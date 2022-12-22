Signing Day 2022: FSU, Minnesota, South Alabama among schools signing Pensacola-area football stars

Days before the Christmas holiday, college football programs across the country received the gift of landing the top prospects the high school scene had to offer.

Wednesday marked the first day that high school football players could sign their national letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.

While there were no major surprises, there were plenty of Pensacola-area stars who made their dreams come true by inking their John Hancock on their respective LOI.

Early National Signing Day: Pensacola-area athletes put pen to paper on letters of intent

November Signing Roundup: List of Pensacola-area high school athlete signing their LOI

Here's a look at the top football players who wasted no time telling their respective college programs that they are officially on the way.

Elijah Douglas, DL, Pine Forest

College: Southern Miss

The Skinny: Douglas was bound for the Peach State after originally committing to Georgia Tech last summer. However, that all changed once he made a visit to Hattiesburg, Miss. earlier this month. On the same weekend he made an official visit to Southern Miss, the three-star defensive end de-committed from the Yellow Jackets Less than two weeks later, he completed the flip by choosing the Golden Eagles.

"It feels good. It feels comfortable, it feels like home," Douglas said.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound prospect is the second defensive lineman in as many years to ink with Southern Miss, joining Pensacola Catholic's Iliyas Fuavai. Playing for the area's best defense this past season, Douglas had a team-best 10 tackles for loss, 39 total stops and 5.0 sacks and an interception return for a touchdown.

Douglas on what he brings to Southern Miss: "I'm a good physical player. I know how to use my hands and I can move. So I'm most definitely going to get out there, try to make an impact on defense and continue what they've been doing lately."

Tim Gulley, DB, Pensacola Catholic

College: Arkansas State

The Skinny: During his opening statement, Crusaders head coach Matt Adams called Gulley "the most explosive defensive lineman" he had ever coached. Upon hearing those words, the defensive lineman couldn't help but grin.

"There's a lot of defensive linemen in this area that's as good as me, but I put in a lot of work over the summer," Gulley said.

That summer also included a commitment to Arkansas State, where the 6-2, 290-pound tackle plans to create havoc for opposing offensive linemen. Gulley was a four-year starter at Catholic, wrapping up his tremendous career with 29 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10 hurries and 5.0 sacks as a senior. Yet, the lineman's evolution was more than just stats.

"During my ninth-grade year, I wasn't much of a leader. But when I got years and years under me, I started being more of a leader," he said.

Gulley on what he brings to Arkansas State: "My physicality, my strength, my speed. I'm also a leader, so I bring all of that to the table."

Donielle Hayes, WR, Pine Forest

College: Minnesota

The Skinny: Hayes is set to bring his elite athleticism to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. He's also need to bring a really heavy coat. On Wednesday, temperatures in Minneapolis reached a high of 1 degree. That's compared to 53 degrees in Pensacola.

"I'm gonna be wearing layers," Hayes said with a laugh. "I'm gonna get me one of those coats that have a heater in it.

"Big Ten Conference, I'm gonna get in there and work. We got big games ahead of us next year. If we get the upsets we need, we could potentially be a top-10 team in the nation."

Over the past two years, the wide receiver was a dynamic piece to a Pine Forest squad that established itself as the best in the area. Hayes piled up 73 catches for 1,465 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also added three rushing touchdowns and four rushing scores on special teams.

His biggest play came in the 2021 Class 6A state semifinals against Orlando Jones, as he blocked a go-ahead extra point to force overtime. Two weeks later, Hayes racked up 366 all-purpose yards in the 6A state title game against Tampa Jesuit.

The wide receiver admits playing on Saturdays wasn't an idea he had in mind when he transferred from Lighthouse Private Christian Academy to Pine Forest entering his junior year. But what a difference two years can make.

"I always knew a had a little game in me, but I never knew this is where it could get me," Hayes said.

Hayes on what brings to Minnesota (besides a coat): "I'm going to be bringing my speed, ability to get in and out of traffic, catching in traffic. I'm going to be bringing a lot to the table."

Ethan Newman, OL, Navarre

College: Kennesaw State

The Skinny: Newman is the first of three Pensacola-area players to become an Owl on Wednesday.

The 6-2, 260-pound offensive lineman received six offers from Division I programs, and another from a Division II school. But he ended up landing at the last place that requested his services. After receiving an offer from Kennesaw State on Dec. 14, Newman committed to the program four days later.

"It feels great to make it official," he said. "I’m excited to be at Kennesaw for the next four years.

"What separated KSU from other schools is the family atmosphere and its engineering program."

Creating holes for an running game that racked up more than 2,100 yards, Newman was a key figure in the Raiders run to the District 1-4S title. He was one of four area players selected to play in the FACA North/South All-Star Classic.

Newman on what he's most excited about at Kennesaw State: "What excites me about joining KSU is the close-knit family that I’ll be joining."

Ja'Bril Rawls, DB, Pensacola Catholic

College: Florida State

The Skinny: Rawls knew he was bound for Tallahassee since he committed to Seminoles on Aug. 1. That doesn't mean signing wasn't a sigh of relief.

"There was a lot of stress that I just released, I'm not going to lie to you," he said Wednesday.

Opposing coaches in the Panhandle will no longer have the stress of game-planning against a player that can beat you in a variety of ways. Rawls was a impact player throughout his career with the Crusaders, changing the outcomes of contests at receiver, on special teams and at defensive back, the position he was recruited to play.

The 6-1, 170-pound athlete helped Catholic post a 10-2 record and make a regional semifinal appearance. Offensively, he finished with 25 catches for 456 yards and seven touchdowns while recording 43 tackles, four interceptions and five passes defended on defense. Additionally, Rawls had three special teams returns for touchdowns.

Early in his athletic career, the football star pursued path towards baseball, the sport that his late father, Mike, played as a standout at Catholic. Eventually dropping the bat and glove for football pads, Ja'Bril Rawls is still stunned how far he's made it on the gridiron. He also thinks his father, looking delightedly from above, would be stunned, too.

"He'd be shocked and proud of me because he wouldn't see me going this way, into the football route," the younger Rawls said. "I grew up watching him play baseball and just tried to follow him. So switching over to a whole different sport in football and chasing my dream, he'd be so amazed right now."

Rawls on recent official visit to Florida State: "Getting that one-on-one (time) with the whole staff, I mean it was amazing. It's once in a lifetime, not too many people get to go on official visits to FSU. So I'm truly blessed that I got the chance to do that."

Markell Redding, QB, West Florida

College: Kennesaw State

The Skinny: Redding is another player that's happy Wednesday is all behind him.

"I’m glad that it’s all over felt like it was a stressful process and I'm relieved that I made my decision official," he said.

The Jaguars dual-threat quarterback is headed to KSU after originally commitment to the Naval Academy this past summer. With Kennesaw State, Redding was recruited to be a quarterback, but he exceled on both sides of the ball this past season to help West Florida claimed the District 1-2S title.

Spitting time with junior quarterback John Nicolas, the senior completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,082 yards and 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He also recorded seven scores on the ground while grabbing four interceptions on defense.

Redding on why he signed with Kennesaw State: "It’s a close-knit family up there and the coaches have been there for five-plus years, so there’s a sense of longevity in their staff. Also they have the degree I want and it is not that far from home, so I feel as if it is a good opportunity overall. Then we’re moving to Conference USA, which is a step up."

Thomarius "Pooda" Walker, DL, UWF/Pine Forest

College: Kennesaw State

The Skinny: The final player headed to Kennesaw is someone who has already played at the collegiate level. Walker spent the last two seasons in town as a premier defensive lineman with the University of West Florida.

The soon-to-be junior entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14 and quickly picked up a bevy of offers from the likes of Western Illinois, Florida A&M and Tennessee-Martin. In the end, Walker, a Pine Forest grad in 2020, decided to follow the footsteps on another Eagles great and become an Owl: the late Ladarius Clardy.

"Been had love for KSU since my brother Ladarius Clardy went there and I'm aiming to what he left off at. LL2," Walker said.

The 6-1, 315-pound nose tackle started every game this past season for an Argos team that advanced to the NCAA Division II national semifinals. The Pensacola native collected 28 tackles, five of which for loss and two sacks. He also had three hurries, a pass break up and a blocked field goal en route to being named to the All-Gulf South Conference First Team.

Walker on what separates Kennesaw State from other schools: "KSU separated from other schools by a mile. From the culture, to the atmosphere, to the coaches, it just feels like love and a great place I can develop my game and make history."

John Michael Ward, OL, Northview

College: South Alabama

The Skinny: The only things larger than Ward's massive frame was his contributions to the Chiefs' run to the Class 1R state championship game earlier this month.

The 6-5, 290-pound senior played both sides of the ball during Northview's 13-1 season. He was a dominant defensive force in the 12 games that he suited up, finishing with 42 tackles (7.0 tackles for loss) and 6.0 sacks. Yet, Ward size and athleticism will be utilized at South Alabama as an offensive lineman.

"Just ready to get on to the next level," he said.

Ward, a three-star prospect, selected the Jaguars over 14 other Division I schools, which include Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Appalachian State, Alabama-Birmingham and East Carolina.

Ward on why he chose South Alabama: "It's a great program close to home. Love the coaching, love the atmosphere. Great winning program."

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.