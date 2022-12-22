Texas women’s hoops demolish Houston Christian 96-34

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five players score in double figures for the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team and they forced 34 turnovers in a 96-34 blowout Wednesday over Houston Christian at the Moody Center.

DeYona Gaston led the Longhorns with 20 points and eight rebounds while Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Khadija Faye each scored 16 points, Sonya Morris had 12 points and Shae Holle chipped in 11. Faye also had a game-high 11 rebounds for a double-double. Rori Harmon had six assists for the Longhorns.

Texas held the Huskies to 28% shooting with just 13 made field goals and nobody scored in double figures for Houston Christian.

Texas led 26-6 after the first quarter and 41-12 at halftime over the Huskies. The school changed its name from Houston Baptist University to Houston Christian University in September.

Texas (8-4) takes on Texas A&M-Commerce on Dec. 28 before it begins Big 12 Conference play against Kansas State on Dec. 31.

