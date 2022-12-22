Read full article on original website
Related
A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico
Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
The Most Depraved Serial Killers in History
All crimes are aspects of antisocial behavior, but no crimes are more shocking or depraved than the acts of serial killers. A serial killer is someone who murders three or more people, usually because of some abnormal psychological gratification. The crimes may take place over a period of time and include a significant lapse between […]
‘I Didn’t Ask For This’: Second Daughter of Accused Serial Killer Speaks Out
Susan Studey has been wanting to defend her father’s reputation since her sister Lucy Studey’s claims that he was a serial killer blew up in the news more than a month ago. “The entire time, I knew it wasn’t true,” Susan tells Rolling Stone. In October, Lucy said in an explosive Newsweek interview that she believed her father, Donald Dean Studey, had murdered as many as 70 of people over three decades and buried them on the family property in the Green Hollow area of Southwest Iowa. Law enforcement had opened an investigation, lending credence to her claims, and an...
toofab.com
Indiana Murderer Inspired By Serial Killers Who Brutally Slayed Two Avoids Death Penalty
She worked at the Indiana Department of Corrections ... and left a hat with the department's insignia and her name on it at the crime scene. Kristen Wolf will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the grisly murders of two people during an attack in 2020, avoiding the death penalty as part of a plea deal.
WSFA
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - Herb Baumeister is accused of luring young men to his home in the 1980s and 1990s and murdering them. Some of their remains have been found in the backyard, and authorities are still combing through the area for more. “I don’t think we really know....
Serial killer The Serpent, Charles Sobhraj, to be free from jail in Nepal despite links to 20 killings
A FRENCH serial killer who was portrayed in the hit show The Serpent is set to be released from prison despite links to 20 killings. Charles Sobhraj has been ordered to return to France within 15 days after spending 19 years behind bars for the murder of two tourists in Kathmandu in 1975.
Frank Houston was a ‘serial paedophile’ and extent of his crimes may never be known, court hears
The founder of Hillsong church, Brian Houston, has told a court he believes his father was a “serial paedophile” and the extent of his crimes may not be known. Houston said it was quite likely his father sexually abused multiple children and the number of victims would never be revealed.
She's On Death Row for Killing Her Children, But Will New DNA Testing Exonerate Her?
The story of Darlie RoutierPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Darlie was a beautiful, popular cheerleader, who was born on January 4, 1970, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. As the eldest child in the family, she held a sense of responsibility for ensuring her siblings were taken care of. When she was just 7 years old, her parents would divorce and she would have to keep it together, be a big girl and a role model to her little sisters. Her mother would remarry less than a year later and move the family to Texas for a fresh start. This marriage would also fail, with Darlie’s mother and stepfather having explosive violent fights every night of the week. Ultimately, they would move into their own modest family home - just Darlie, her mom and her little sisters.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Suspected serial shooter in New York spree turns himself in after citywide manhunt
A several hours-long manhunt spread out across New York came to a peaceful conclusion after the serial shooter suspected of carrying out three separate shootings turned himself into authorities.The New York Police Department said during a press conference on Tuesday that Sundance Oliver, 28, had turned himself in at the 77th Precinct shortly after 7am, ending the nearly 24-hour shooting spree and manhunt across Brooklyn and Manhattan.Throughout the deadly 16-hour shooting spree, Oliver is accused of fatally injuring two people, including a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old. He also injured a 96-year-old man in the ankle.The attacks began unfolding at approximately...
Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
Serial killer extradited to Michigan for cold case murder of pregnant woman who disappeared 17 years ago
A suspected serial killer who confessed to the murder of two women in Pennsylvania has been extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge of a pregnant woman in 2005.Harold David Haulman III, 43, was arraigned on Wednesday over the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, who went missing from her home in Battle Creek, Michigan, more than 17 years ago, the Associated Press reported. Haulman became a suspect in Parlier’s disappearance during an investigation into the murders of two Pennsylvania women, Tianna Phillips and Erica Schultz.Investigators say when they interviewed Haulman about those cases, he also confessed...
FBI Delays Possible Iowa Serial Killer Case
The FBI is taking steps forward (or they are supposed to) in the case of possibly the most prolific serial killer in history. This horrific record might have been reached right here in the Hawkeye State. Donald Dean Studey Explained. We've been keeping you updated about Donald Dean Studey. This...
A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit
A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
Killer in Gruesome Idaho Murders Likely Watching Case Unfold: Ex-FBI Agent
"I really believe this is someone in and around their circle," Jennifer Coffindaffer said. "This is someone that has been hurt."
His 1980s Disappearance Led Investigators To A Serial Killing Duo — Who Is Paul Cosner?
When Paul Cosner vanished in 1984, his girlfriend and family were incredibly concerned. They were right to be. The disappearance of Paul Cosner ultimately helped expose the crimes of a depraved serial-killing duo, Leonard Lake and Charles Ng. The pair's murder spree is documented in the upcoming three-part special "Manifesto...
Convicted Tri-State Area Serial Killer Dubbed 'Torso Killer' Confesses To Five Long Island Murders
DNA connected Richard Cottingham to the 1968 murder of Diane Cusick. As part of a plea deal, Cottingham has now confessed to the murders of Mary Beth Heinz, Laverne Moye, Sheila Heiman and Marita Rosado Nieves. Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham has confessed to five murders after striking a plea...
Discovery of rap video filmed by prisoners inside Macomb Correctional Facility, posted to internet prompts investigation [VIDEO]
After surfacing online in recent weeks, state prison officials said they’re looking to how a pair of inmates were able to film a rap video and post it to YouTube — all while sitting in their prison cells.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Disturbing Unsolved Mystery Of The ‘Freeway Phantom’ Murders
From 1971 to 1972, a serial killer known only as the "Freeway Phantom” stalked Washington, D.C., abducting and murdering six young Black girls. In 1971, a serial killer struck in Washington, D.C., for the first time in known historu. Over the next 17 months, the so-called “Freeway Phantom” kidnapped and murdered six Black girls between the ages of 10 and 18.
‘The Serpent’ Serial Killer Sent to France After Prison Release
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was released from a prison in Nepal on Friday after a court ruled he should be allowed out on health grounds earlier this week. Sobhraj, 78, had been serving a life sentence for murdering two Western tourists in Nepal in 1975. His release was ordered by Nepal’s Supreme Court on Wednesday citing his age and heart problems, with the order stipulating that Sobhraj must be deported within 15 days. On Friday, Sobhraj boarded a flight from Kathmandu airport to Doha en route to Paris after clearing immigration, said Basudev Ghimire, a Kathmandu airport immigration official. Pictures of him on the plane Friday appeared to show his fellow passengers looking a little uneasy at his presence. Sobhraj has been linked in some sources with over two dozen slayings, typically targeting hippie backpackers traveling Asia in the 1970s. He became known as “The Serpent” for his ability to avoid authorities—his nickname was used as the title of a Netflix series based on his dark story.Read it at CNN
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0