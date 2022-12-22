ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 41, Onsted 36

Athens 57, Tekonsha 5

Battle Creek Harper Creek 39, Olivet 35, OT

Benzie Central 67, Buckley 28

Charlevoix 36, East Jordan 34

Chelsea 59, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 50, OT

Detroit Country Day 65, Hamtramck 42

Goodrich 65, Imlay City 31

Grass Lake 64, Michigan Center 34

Kingston 56, Cass City 31

Marion 38, Manistee Catholic Central 37

Negaunee 45, Westwood 40

Oakridge High School 47, Coopersville 21

Oxford 55, Rochester Adams 33

Sparta 49, Fremont 35

Ubly 34, Unionville-Sebewaing 24

Ypsilanti Lincoln 61, Summit Academy North 36

Zeeland East 31, Newaygo 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burton Atherton vs. Brown City, ccd.

Flint Kearsley vs. Burton Madison, ccd.

North Adams-Jerome vs. Coldwater Pansophia Academy, ccd.

Saginaw Arts and Science vs. Flint Southwestern, ccd.

Walled Lake Northern vs. Holly, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Friday’s Scores

Ravenna vs. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 21, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena

They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
