Families welcome back Marines to Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time for Christmas, 90 Marines returned home to Camp Lejuene Wednesday after serving their country.

Members of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Division came home after supporting Continuing Promise 2022. They helped set up medical treatment sites, provided security and screening assistance alongside the Haitian National Police and other affiliated host-nation personnel, and, when necessary, escorted patients to designated facilities for appropriate care.

“1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment’s ability to deploy Marines in support of Continuing Promise 2022 is an outstanding example of how the 2d Marine Division remained ready for operations worldwide,” said Brig. Gen. Calvert Worth, commanding general of 2d MARDIV.

“On short notice, 1/8 seamlessly integrated into U.S. 4th Fleet to participate in this humanitarian civic assistance mission. It is their continuous preparation for worldwide deployments through rigorous training and engaged leadership that made this possible.”

