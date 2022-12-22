PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police and the department's bomb squad are investigating an ATM explosion outside of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Chestnut Hill. Police say officers and the bomb squad responded to the 7700 block of Crittenden Street around 4:05 a.m. for reports of an explosion and men trying to break into an ATM at a Wells Fargo Bank.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO