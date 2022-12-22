Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Christmas Eve brings coldest weather in 3 years with single-digit temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - It may not be a white Christmas this year, but it will certainly be a freezing one!. The holiday begins with bitter temperatures on Christmas Eve as highs reach just 19 degrees and lows dip into single digits with some areas experiencing a 9-degree night. Wind chill will...
fox29.com
Winter storm leads to coastal flooding, traveling issues along the Jersey Shore
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. - As a winter storm brought rain, snow, blustery winds and an arctic blast to the Delaware Valley, agencies across the area responded to severe weather threats, including flooding along the Jersey Shore. According to police, flooding began in the West Atlantic City area of Egg...
fox29.com
Philadelphia schools to switch to remote learning Friday due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA - As a winter storm makes its way to the Delaware Valley, bringing rain, snow and bitter cold to the area, Philadelphia schools switched to remote learning for the day. According to the School District of Philadelphia, all schools and administrative buildings will be closed on Friday. "Due to...
fox29.com
School Closings: Delaware Valley schools announce closings, early dismissals due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA - Due to the upcoming Christmas holiday and a winter storm bringing snow and freezing temperatures to the Delaware Valley, several schools across the area have changed their status for Friday's classes. Various schools have announced closings for Friday ahead of extreme winter conditions, which will impact travel. Some...
fox29.com
Philadelphia and Camden Mastery Schools closed Friday due to weather
PHILADELPHIA - All 24 Mastery Schools in Philadelphia and in Camden, New Jersey are closed Friday, December 23. Officials made the announcement late Thursday afternoon, citing the winter weather making its way into the Delaware Valley. Due to the heavy rain and the forecasted plunge in temperatures Friday morning, officials...
fox29.com
Local organization holds holiday give-a-way for 200 families in newly acquired North Philly space
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia organization, well-known for pop-up community service events, for women is hosting a holiday party for moms in need. "We have girls and boys toys," said Adam McNeil. He’s the CEO and founder of SistaTalkPHL. McNeil is getting ready for a huge and heartfelt family fun day and holiday give-a-way this weekend.
fox29.com
Police discover body in South Philadelphia home, sources say
An investigation is underway after police discovered a body in a South Philadelphia home, sources tell FOX 29. Steve Keeley has the latest.
fox29.com
South Philadelphia Italian bakery seeks to give back to a family in need
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - For well over 100 years, the same brick oven has been serving up one simple, but elegant dish, the tomato pie. And, the brick and mortar store is only open 15 days a year. "It was my grandmother that started making it in the Depression era. Tomato...
fox29.com
Crews extinguish 2-alarm fire at elementary school in Mount Laurel
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Crews successfully extinguished a two-alarm fire at an elementary school in Burlington County on Thursday morning. According to the Mount Laurel Police Department, the fire was reported at the Parkway Elementary School around 8:45 a.m. Response crews were spotted in the area of Ramblewood Parkway. Police...
fox29.com
City van, equipment stolen from Parks and Recreation property in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery in which city property was stolen, authorities say. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 4100 block of Montgomery Drive in the city's West Philadelphia area around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Authorities say a property was burglarized and a 2500 express...
fox29.com
Suspect arrested in shootings of PPA officer, NYC gas station employee
Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was found Wednesday night inside an abandoned house on the 5500 block of Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia. Saulsbury was wanted for the non-fatal shootings of a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer and a gas station clerk in New York City. Authorities say it took about 30 minutes of negotiating to get Saulsbury to surrender.
fox29.com
Police investigating ATM explosion at Chesnut Hill Wells Fargo branch
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police and the department's bomb squad are investigating an ATM explosion outside of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Chestnut Hill. Police say officers and the bomb squad responded to the 7700 block of Crittenden Street around 4:05 a.m. for reports of an explosion and men trying to break into an ATM at a Wells Fargo Bank.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot while sitting in car in Southwest Philadelphia, drives himself to hospital
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man while he was sitting in a car in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities say. According to police, officers responded to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Thursday just before 9 a.m. after a shooting victim showed up to the hospital in their car.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times in the street and killed in Germantown
GERMANTOWN - A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened out on the street on the 100 block of West Chelton Avenue, late Friday afternoon, around 4:30. The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect in critical condition after being shot while trying to break into North Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition and being held by police after he was shot while trying to break into a home in North Philadelphia, police say. According to authorities, the incident happened on Thursday morning at 4:36 a.m. on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue. Investigators say...
fox29.com
Police: Person of interest in custody after body of man found in South Philadelphia rowhome freezer
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has launched an investigation after officers made a disturbing discovery in a South Philadelphia rowhome. Law enforcement sources first told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a dead body was discovered in the freezer of a rowhome on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.
fox29.com
Man, 20, found dead in the street after West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old has been shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia. Officers from the 18th Philadelphia Police District were called to the 5800 block of Catharine Street Friday evening, about 7:30, for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old had been shot in...
fox29.com
Man killed, woman injured after group of suspects open fire on car in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the two were sitting inside a car on the 3400 block of H Street Thursday, around 1:45 p.m. Four men approached the vehicle and...
fox29.com
Bucks County man charged for operating legal business without law license, taking money from clients
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man is facing charges for pretending to be an attorney and stealing money from unsuspecting clients. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Michael Jerome McAndrew of Morrisville is facing an array of charges, including theft by deception, deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, insurance fraud and related charges.
fox29.com
Mayor Kenney to undergo routine medical procedures
PHILADELPHIA - Mayor Jim Kenney is to undergo a routine colonoscopy and endoscopy December 23. City officials announced Mayor Kenney’s scheduled procedures Thursday night. It is said to be a routine maneuver and there are no health issues surrounding the event. He is to be under anesthesia while he...
