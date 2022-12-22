ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Philadelphia and Camden Mastery Schools closed Friday due to weather

PHILADELPHIA - All 24 Mastery Schools in Philadelphia and in Camden, New Jersey are closed Friday, December 23. Officials made the announcement late Thursday afternoon, citing the winter weather making its way into the Delaware Valley. Due to the heavy rain and the forecasted plunge in temperatures Friday morning, officials...
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Crews extinguish 2-alarm fire at elementary school in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Crews successfully extinguished a two-alarm fire at an elementary school in Burlington County on Thursday morning. According to the Mount Laurel Police Department, the fire was reported at the Parkway Elementary School around 8:45 a.m. Response crews were spotted in the area of Ramblewood Parkway. Police...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
fox29.com

Suspect arrested in shootings of PPA officer, NYC gas station employee

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was found Wednesday night inside an abandoned house on the 5500 block of Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia. Saulsbury was wanted for the non-fatal shootings of a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer and a gas station clerk in New York City. Authorities say it took about 30 minutes of negotiating to get Saulsbury to surrender.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox29.com

Police investigating ATM explosion at Chesnut Hill Wells Fargo branch

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police and the department's bomb squad are investigating an ATM explosion outside of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Chestnut Hill. Police say officers and the bomb squad responded to the 7700 block of Crittenden Street around 4:05 a.m. for reports of an explosion and men trying to break into an ATM at a Wells Fargo Bank.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man charged for operating legal business without law license, taking money from clients

LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man is facing charges for pretending to be an attorney and stealing money from unsuspecting clients. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Michael Jerome McAndrew of Morrisville is facing an array of charges, including theft by deception, deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, insurance fraud and related charges.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Mayor Kenney to undergo routine medical procedures

PHILADELPHIA - Mayor Jim Kenney is to undergo a routine colonoscopy and endoscopy December 23. City officials announced Mayor Kenney’s scheduled procedures Thursday night. It is said to be a routine maneuver and there are no health issues surrounding the event. He is to be under anesthesia while he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

