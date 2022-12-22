ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers in Central Indiana prepare for upcoming severe winter weather

By Nico Pennisi
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis is making it clear: do not go outside if you don’t have to.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, along with the National Weather Service, Indy Department of Public Works and other city officials, held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the upcoming severe weather.

Temperatures are expected to plummet 30 to 40 degrees and snow will begin to fall Thursday.

With the holidays right around the corner, many chose to get that last minute shopping done Wednesday night, before the storm.

“Only thing I’m concerned about is getting my last minute shopping done," Dina Strong said.

She went to Kroger to get all the fixings for her Christmas dinner.

“I’m cooking a ham. Maybe some yams. I'm not really for sure yet but I’m gonna put it together because I am a good cook," Strong said.

She's one of the many people in Central Indiana flocking to stores ahead of this week’s severe winter weather.

At places like Kroger, you can expect long lines, crowds and items flying off the shelves.

“Exit stage left and head to another grocery," Angela Cornelius said.

Cornelius is also stocking up before the storm.

She’s a self-proclaimed “professional Hoosier” — a little bit of snow and ice doesn’t scare her.

“Lived in Indiana all my life and everything seems to go out without a hitch," she said.

Beginning Thursday, wind gusts are expected to be up to 55 mph. Wind chills could get as low as -30.

“The City and public health officials are encouraging residents to stay indoors whenever and as much as possible," Hogsett said.

At these levels, exposed skin can get frostbite in 30 minutes or less.

“What makes this unique is the historical perspective of this event. We don’t see these wind chills for this long very often," Sam Lashley with the National Weather Service said.

If you must go outside, make sure you have enough gas in your car, dress appropriately and cover all skin when outdoors.

