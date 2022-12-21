Happy holidays! It was wonderful seeing so many colleagues at our annual holiday party in the Simon Center Great Room last week. Between the very creative costumes, sweaters, trivia game, good food and drink, office decoration prizes, and what looked like plenty of smiles and good cheer to go around, our community had a very nice gathering to celebrate the holiday season. Well represented were traditions associated with Christmas, Hannukah, and Kwanzaa. I also learned of new traditions like those associated with a holiday unicorn and one particularly inspired holiday sweater featuring a running fireplace. That was something. The whole event was great fun and something we should do on a regular basis. More on that later.

