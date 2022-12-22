Read full article on original website
Frigid temperatures lead to hazardous road conditions
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures plummeted early Friday morning, leading to slick conditions on roads across Eastern Kentucky. What started as rain late Thursday night, turned into snow and ice Friday morning. “The temperature drops in three to four hours, it goes from 45 degrees to five, so that’s just...
Kentucky Emergency Management prepares for winter weather
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency officials say they are seeing the changes in western Kentucky. Up until this point, it has been wait to see what plays out. Now, they are getting a better idea of it and can adjust their response statewide. As a winter storm races into Kentucky,...
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
‘Stay home, stay safe, and stay alive’: Governor Andy Beshear holds Christmas Eve weather briefing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - “The main message to Kentuckians is stay home, stay safe, and stay alive,” that is how Governor Andy Beshear opened his Christmas Eve weather briefing, touching on topics ranging from preventing frostbite, to staying safe on the roads, to being safe during power outages.
Last minute tips for the upcoming winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News has been working hard to bring you the best tips, tricks, and warnings ahead of the upcoming storm. Here’s a recap on some of the important things to remember. Experts have made it clear. This is not a snowball throwing, snowman making storm....
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear to give update on winter storm preparations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is expected to give an update on the commonwealth’s preparations for the incoming winter storm during his Team Kentucky Update. Watch live below at 12:30 p.m. ET.
The light before Christmas: Kentucky Power working to restore electricity to impacted customers
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power crews have been working to restore thousands of outages since the overnight freezing hit the region Friday. With ice and low temperatures comes the weighing down of power lines and trees, causing more than 3,000 outages for Kentucky Power customers by Friday morning. By the afternoon, that number of outages was cut in half.
Kentucky Power asks customers to conserve power due to arctic blast
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power officials are offering tips to customers on how they can help conserve electricity. Due to the arctic blast, officials are asking businesses and customers to save electricity as much as possible, but do so without sacrificing safety. Below are tips from Kentucky Power and...
New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: During his Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the 44th death from the Eastern Kentucky floods back in July. We’re told the new death is Mae Amburgey, the Letcher County woman who made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water. She died back in October.
First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
Kentuckians urged to check federal broadband map
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public...
