College basketball rankings: Purdue shows depth in blowout win to maintain No. 1 spot in Top 25 And 1
Purdue played Wednesday night without Zach Edey for the first time this season because the leading candidate for National Player of the Year is battling the flu. That's not ideal. But the Boilermakers still recorded another easy victory and remained undefeated. Final score: Purdue 74, New Orleans 53. So the...
Quick hits: Mizzou hands No. 16 Illini worst loss in Braggin' Rights series history
ST. LOUIS — Brad Underwood is doing a lot more screamin’ than braggin’ lately. No. 16 Illinois suffered its worst loss in the 42-year history of the Braggin’ Rights Game — 18 was the previous worst (1994)— with Missouri’s 93-71 romp at Enterprise Center on Thursday.
College basketball tiers: Purdue, UConn, Arizona among top teams
Raise your hand if you predicted Purdue and UConn as the top-two teams in the nation at the holiday break … anyone?. We are almost two months into the 2022-23 men's college basketball season, and while the likes of Houston, Kansas and Arkansas have lived up to preseason expectations, the same can't be said for others.
College basketball roundtable: LSU, Wisconsin among big surprises so far
We are less than two months into the 2022-23 college basketball season, and there are only three teams that were ranked in the top 10 of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll that remain there today: Houston, Kansas and Arkansas. How's that for parity?. Two teams that didn't appear in...
Analysis: Chalk up Runnin’ Utes’ heartbreaking loss to No. 20 TCU as an opportunity lost
Utah basketball: Runnin’ Utes lose their chance to make another big statement, fall 75-71 to No. 20 TCU at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Sports on TV for Sunday, December 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. George Washington, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu. ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. Pepperdine, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu. 4:30 p.m. FOX — DePaul at Creighton. 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Utah St. vs. Washington St., Third-Place...
Warriors’ Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
