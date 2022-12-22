Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Purdue's Zach Edey and Tennessee's defense highlight college basketball's most impressive stats this season
With the regular season wrapping up, Purdue’s Zach Edey has been arguably the nation’s most impressive player this season. Through 11 games, the junior center leads the nation in rebounding and is the only player in college basketball averaging more than 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.
Joe Milton III ready for homecoming, showcase as ‘Tennessee’s starting quarterback’ in Orange Bowl
A premier bowl game in primetime against one of college football’s elite programs is a significant opportunity for Tennessee, and there is plenty at stake for plenty of Vols in the Orange Bowl against Clemson, quarterback Joe Milton III chief among them. This won’t be his first start at Tennessee or first start this season, but the juxtaposition of this game at the end of a breakthrough 10-win season heading into an offseason where he’s presumably the starting quarterback for the Vols gives it plenty of meaning. Add in it’s a homecoming for the Pahokee native and this is a big showcase for Milton, but one he seems to be ready for.
Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners
Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
Vanderbilt football recruiting: Dores hope to have found diamond in the rough with 3-star edge Evan Herrmann
Few SEC teams take commitments from edge defenders with the physical profile of 3-star prospect Evan Herrmann. Vanderbilt gained a commitment from Herrmann earlier this week and signed him on Wednesday, adding a high-upside developmental project for the future. Listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Herrmann was known much more for his track success as a star hurdler for Sussex (Wisc.) Hamilton before his senior year of football.
Vols take no issue with Orange Bowl opt-out decisions of star wideouts
Perhaps nobody wishes more that star wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman were playing in the Orange Bowl than Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III. Set to make his second end-of-season start in place of the injured Hendon Hooker, Milton obviously would love to have the Biletnikoff Award-winning Hyatt and the 2021 breakout star Tillman to target in a matchup against a stout Clemson defense. But both Milton and starting wide receiver Bru McCoy expressed this week what many of Tennessee’s players probably feel – they have no issue with the opt-out decisions of Hyatt and Tillman as they head into the NFL Draft.
Vols offer tight end in transfer portal
After landing a transfer tight end earlier this month, Tennessee has its sights set on adding another tight end from the NCAA transfer portal. North Texas tight end Jake Roberts, who added his name to the transfer portal on Tuesday, picked up a scholarship offer from the Vols on Thursday night.
Rucker: Nicomania arrives in Tennessee. But so does some badly needed defensive talent.
A few years down the road, this Tennessee football signing class will probably be defined by whether five-star, generational-talent quarterback Nico Iamaleava goes boom, bust or anywhere in between. Not all positions are created or treated equally. The latest example in this neck of the woods would be a straw...
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
247Sports
Outgoing Tennessee D-lineman announces transfer destination
It didn’t take long for one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers to announce a commitment to a new program. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, a freshman for the Vols this season who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, announced via social media he had committed to Maryland during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Terrapins were among the programs involved in his recruitment when he committed to Tennessee in July 2021, and Phillips now appears set to continue his career with them in the Big Ten.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0