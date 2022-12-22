ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Creek, WV

WVNews

WVU's next-day addition is hoped to bolster defensive secondary

On the second day of the 2022 early signing period for football, West Virginia got a late commitment from Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, a 6-1, 185-pound two-way athlete from Woodford County High School in Versailles, Kentucky. WVU, with very strong needs at every position in its secondary, will start him out as...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lots of positives for WVU baseball program in 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As baseball seasons go, 2022 wasn’t supposed to be one of the best ever for WVU as the team was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12. But coach Randy Mazey, from the time he arrived on the scene in Morgantown a decade earlier, had never let things that looked bad become a problem.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine St. Joseph's receives leadership award

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital was recognized by the West Virginia Hospital Political Action Committee (HOSPAC) for exceeding their hospital fundraising goal for hospitals “60 Beds and Under." The award was presented by the West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) during their annual...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Harlin Blaine Yeager

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Harlin Blaine Yeager, 87, passed away at home in the early morning of December 23rd, 2022 after fighting a long battle with cancer. He was born October 21, 1935, in Harrison County, son of Jesse Wade and Hazel (Greynolds) Yeager.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

