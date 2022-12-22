Sandoval Community begin decorating debris as piles continue to sit at the curb

You can say a few homeowners are making the season bright as Christmas lights have taken over debris piles.

You read that right— residents decorating debris piles. It’s in a private community where residents say county debris workers were allowed in to clean up after Hurricane Ian, but have not returned to finish the job.

But a little rubble isn’t putting out the holiday spirit.

“It’s all physical labor," says Colleen Shapiro, as she picks up debris in her neighbor's front yard. "It’s all it is.”

Physical labor being performed by Sandoval’s own.

"This is debris from downed trees," said Paul Oppman, who also lives in the private community. "I had a tree fall on my roof and had to have it removed so here it is.”

As debris piles from Hurricane Ian remain lying at the curb.

“FEMA has been around once and they stopped before they got on this street, although they said they’d be here," said Shapiro. "We really don’t know if or when they will ever come.”

It’s this unknown pick up timeline that has forced the hand of residents like Colleen Shapiro…

“This is my neighbor’s," she says as she picks up debris. "I’m sure he’s going to appreciate me picking up some of his plant debris.”

To pick up debris themselves.

“For some reason, FEMA has not followed through and so we’re standing in the dark,” said Oppman.

Oppman has also been picking up debris in his neighbor's yards. He says the lack of response from FEMA is starting to get to everyone.

"The frustration level is growing little by little as you talk to your neighbors.”

Massive debris piles are no stranger to the Sandoval community. Some have even gone as far as setting up holiday decorations in them.

"Some may have, but not Woodbourne Place," laughs Oppman. "No, nobody on this street has done that so far.”

It's a way for homeowners to make light of the messy situation. But as the seasons begin to change, that situation is beginning to grow more dire.

"The Waste Pro services- they’re not equipped to haul this off," says Oppman. "This is going to take a commercial grade operation.”

An operation these residents would like to see done in the new year.

“It would be beautiful if they could," said Shapiro. "It would be a nice end of the year gift for everybody.”