In final pre-Christmas test, balanced Ohio State handles Maine in blowout win

The action out of a timeout had Ohio State players cutting with pace and looking for a line to the basket. Seeing teammate Justice Sueing making a backdoor cut from the left wing, freshman Brice Sensabaugh attempted to thread a pass between two Maine defenders.

The Black Bears weren't fooled, and one got a hand on the pass. But instead of disrupting the play, or creating a turnover, the ball deflected right to Sueing who collected it, got underneath the rim and scored while being knocked to the floor for a foul.

It was that kind of night. The old-fashioned three-point play with 7:25 to play gave Ohio State a 76-52 lead on its way to a 95-61 win against Maine on Wednesday night at Value City Arena.

Ohio State Buckeyes: Join the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz, Joey Kaufman Adam Jardy

"It’s good for everybody to have a good feeling, trust me," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "I’ve been on the other end of that. You put a little extra juice in this one because you don’t want to spend a couple days back on an L."

Maine, which took an 87-55 loss at Akron on Monday night, entered Value City Arena with only two wins against Division-I competition but one was at ACC foe Boston College. It was a talking point throughout the buildup for Holtmann, who pointed to the Black Bears’ NET ranking (236) rather than KenPom.com ranking (304) as reasons why the Buckeyes should be on upset alert.

Instead, Ohio State took control early, mostly treated Maine like the overmatched opponent it was and headed into Christmas break with a comfortable win -- even if a few second-half Maine baskets had Holtmann punching the scorers' table in anger. The Buckeyes will now disperse to their hometowns for four days.

Sensabaugh led all scorers with 19 points as five Buckeyes finished in double figures. Sueing had 15, Zed Key had 14, Bruce Thornton scored 11 and Felix Okpara had 10 points. Sensabaugh also led Ohio State in rebounding and assists with seven apiece and got his 19 points on 8 of 12 shooting.

And as for the deflected pass that became an assist, well, to the winner go the spoils.

"It was a pretty good defensive effort," Sensabaugh said. "I was driving left, and then he kind of stunted at me and fell back to Justice. I seen Justice cutting and as soon as he stunted at me I made the pass. He helped just enough for me to get it through. He did deflect it, but it got through, we got the and-one."

Ohio State trailed for exactly half a minute, but when Key scored, drew a foul, shot off some finger guns and hit the free throw with 17:08 remaining in the first half, it put the Buckeyes ahead 8-6 and they would not trail again. The old-fashioned three-point play was the start of a run of six straight possessions with points for Ohio State, two more of which ended with Key slam dunks.

The run didn’t extend the lead much as Maine traded baskets for a combined six straight possessions to keep within 18-13, and when Gedi Juzopatitis hit a wide-open 3 to cap that sequence Holtmann clasped both hands behind his head as if he was about to be sick. But after both teams missed, Ohio State resumed its dunk party as the Black Bears went ice cold.

Thornton found Sueing for a slam dunk. Then a wide-open Key dunked the ball, leading to a Maine timeout with 13:26 left and the Buckeyes in danger of blowing it open at 22-13. The visitors would get a layup from Kellen Tynes, but when Tanner Holden knifed in from the left corner for a putback of a Thornton 3-point miss on the next possession the lead would continue to grow, highlight by highlight.

Ohio State basketball: Ironman Bruce Thornton carries Ohio State in Isaac Likekele's absence

Felix Okpara tracked down a lob from Sensabaugh and dunked it. Then he tipped in a Thornton miss two possessions later, scored at the rim again for a personal 6-0 run that made it 30-18. Sensabaugh followed suit with four straight points of his own, and Ohio State’s lead grew as high as 22 points on – what else? – a slam dunk by Sueing that made it 40-18 with 5:06 to play and capped an 18-3 run during a span of 8:21.

When Thornton hit a jumper in the closing seconds of the half, it gave the Buckeyes a 47-26 lead as they ran to the locker room. All eight players to have seen action had scored between 2-10 points, led by Key as the lone player in double figures.

Ohio State outscored Maine 64-28 in the paint and shot a season-best 61.2% (41 for 67) from the floor while doling out a season-high 23 assists.

"They were a good defensive team with steals so we knew they were going to bite," Sensabaugh said. "I knew that personally. Seeing my teammates when they help over and making easy reads like that, we had 23 assists as a team, which is our highest, so obviously it was working for everybody."

Two Buckeyes notched scoring milestones with their first field goals of the game. When Sensabaugh’s jumper gave Ohio State a 12-6 lead with 16:16 remaining in the half, it made him the fastest Ohio State freshman since D’Angelo Russell to reach 150 points. Sensabaugh entered his 11th game with 149 points; Russell got to the plateau in the ninth game of the 2014-15 season.

And when West Virginia graduate transfer Sean McNeil swished a 3-pointer with 2:51 remaining in the half for his first points of the game, it moved him to exactly 1,000 points scored between the Buckeyes and Mountaineers. As the shot found the net, a sizeable portion of the family section cheered while holding their cell phones aloft to capture the moment.

For the first time this season, third-year wing Gene Brown III suited up for the game after suffering a concussion during the preseason and lengthy recovery. Although he was available in an emergency situation, Brown is likely to see his first playing time when Ohio State hosts Alabama A&M on Dec. 29 for its final non-conference game of the year.

Oklahoma State graduate transfer guard/forward Isaac Likekele missed his third straight game as he deals with a personal situation back home in Texas . Likekele was not with the team.

"Right now, it's wait and see," Holtmann said of Likekele's status going forward.

Freshman Bowen Hardman hit a 3-pointer with 2:20 remaining for his first career points.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy

Get more Ohio State basketball news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: In final pre-Christmas test, balanced Ohio State handles Maine in blowout win