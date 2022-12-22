Read full article on original website
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
Passenger killed in Horry County crash, SCHP reports
The passenger of a vehicle was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northwestern Horry County Wednesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Authorities say the collision happened at 5:46 p.m. at intersection of S.C. 917 and Highway 19. A 2015 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on 917 and...
Georgetown Police investigate early-morning drive-by shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one man was wounded in an early-morning Christmas Eve shooting in Georgetown. Officers responded to the area of Prince and Alex Alford Streets at 1:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired, Maj. Nelson Brown said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot.
Six Injured In Crash On Highway 501
Six people were injured in a crash that occurred on Highway 501 in Horry County. The collision happened around 2p.m near Myrtle Ridge Drive. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and caused lanes on Highway 501 to close. Condition’s of the six people injured have not been publicly released...
Person killed in Florence shooting, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of West Dixie Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene.
Sheriff: 1 injured in shooting in Dillon County; Deputies investigating
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. The shooting happened on Lester Road in Dillon County Thursday evening, Pernell confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies are working to get more information...
Tree, powerlines down on roadway near Conway, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tree and powerlines are down on a roadway near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Brown Drive due to utility lines on the roadway due to a downed tree, HCFR said. Utility crews will be working in the area. Drivers […]
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six people were hurt after a multi-car crash on Highway 501, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck involved three vehicles in the area of Middle Ridge Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. The six people hurt were taken to the hospital....
Cumberland County Sheriff investigates murder night before Christmas Eve
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton. The preliminary investigation revealed that an...
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder pulled over for speeding in SC, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — $9 million worth of cocaine was found after a man who was out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested...
Bicyclist killed in crash in Dillon County, troopers say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said a bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday night in Dillon County. Master Trooper James Miller said the wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 301 North near West Country Club Road about three miles away from the city of Dillon. Miller said...
Coroner: 71-year-old woman victim of fatal 3-vehicle crash in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A 71-year-old Galivants Ferry woman was the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Loris last week. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on W. Highway 19 near Mincey Drive just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. According...
Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.
Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
Texting argument leads to attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, suspect arrested: Report
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A texting argument led to gunfire and attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. Hakeem Rashad Hilliard was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful and discharging firearms into a dwelling, online records show.
3 women shot, one killed in three separate Maxton incidents
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Police are investigating three shooting incidents Friday morning that occurred within 30 minutes apart in the Maxton community of Robeson County. The first two incidents happened on Wilmington Street. The third shooting took place on Brandie Road, according to Maxton Police Chief Darren Davis.
Homicide investigation underway in Robeson Co., victim identified: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death in Robeson County early Thursday morning. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded along with Homicide Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators to the 70 block of Corey Road in Maxton in reference to a person shot. Darrell D....
