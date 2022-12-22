ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavericks' 3-point barrage spoils Gobert's return for the Timberwolves

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6gPq_0jqu2zSE00

Gobert returned to the lineup but the Mavericks came away with a win.

The Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed Rudy Gobert back to the lineup but a late 3-point barrage propelled the Dallas Mavericks to a 104-99 victory on Wednesday night.

Gobert had missed the previous two games with an ankle injury but immediately made an impact in the paint. The seven-footer put up 19 points and 15 rebounds on the night and helped the Timberwolves take a 31-29 lead after the first quarter.

Gobert also had help from the perimeter as Austin Edwards and Anthony Edwards paced the Timberwolves offensively. Rivers continued his hot play as of late, shooting 7-for-12 from the floor and scoring 19 points. Edwards also carried the team, scoring a team-high 23 points with five assists and an impressive block in transition on Luka Doncic.

The Timberwolves went into halftime with a 52-51 lead and held an 85-82 advantage with 6:43 to go in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks took over from there with Tim Hardaway Jr. beginning a stretch of five straight 3-pointers to take a 97-89 lead with four minutes to go.

The Timberwolves made a 100-97 game on Jaden McDaniel's 3-pointer with 26 seconds to go, but the deficit was too much to overcome and the Mavericks avenged a 116-106 loss from Monday night.

Doncic flirted with a triple-double, scoring a game-high 25 points to go with 10 assists and nine rebounds. Hardaway scored 21 points, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 18 points and Christian Wood had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Timberwolves fell to 16-16 with the loss and will travel to face the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets

The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

How to watch Wizards at Kings

The Wizards have dropped four out of the first five games of their six-game west coast road trip thus far. After snapping their losing streak thanks to a 113-110 win over the Suns on Tuesday, the Wizards came up short to the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. The Wizards will look to end their road trip on a high note against the Sacramento Kings -- the highest scoring offense in the league right now -- on Friday night.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Brown's dominant 4th quarter helps C's beat T-Wolves, end losing streak

The Boston Celtics snapped their three-game losing streak Friday night by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109 at TD Garden. The T-Wolves played pretty well and led the Celtics by eight in the third quarter. But the Celtics stormed back with an 11-2 run to lead 88-86 entering the fourth quarter, and then they (finally) caught fire from 3-point range to secure a much-needed win.
BOSTON, MA
CBS DFW

Johnston's late goal pushes Stars to 4-2 win over Canadiens

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored Dallas' third power-play goal with five minutes remaining and the Stars rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night.Roope Hintz scored twice on primary assists from Jason Robertson, and Joel Kiviranta added an empty-netter with 17 seconds left. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games.Johnston put his own rebound past Jake Allen, giving the rookie a three-game goal streak. At 19 years and 223 days old, he's the youngest Dallas player to score in three consecutive games.Fourth-line forwards Jake Evans and Michael Pezzetta scored...
DALLAS, TX
Inside The Thunder

Can the Thunder Make the Play-In Tournament?

Before the 2022-23 season, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to finish near the bottom of the league. In the preseason, BetMGM, a popular online sportsbook, had set an over-under of 23.5 wins for the franchise. The Thunder have earned 14 wins through 32 games and need to win 10 of their next 50 games to beat those odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy