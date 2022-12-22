ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley Survives Nail-Biter Against Mount Greylock

CHESHIRE, Mass. – Thursday’s Mount Greylock-Hoosac Valley boys basketball game had a little something for everyone. A first half that was a gift to Hoosac fans. A third quarter that cheered the Greylock faithful. And a fourth quarter entertaining enough to delight the most non-partisan of hoops fans.
CHESHIRE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Goewey Scores 23 to Lead Eagles Past Lee

LEE, Mass. – Emma Goewey scored 23 points Wednesday to lead the Mount Everett girls basketball team to a 40-28 win over Lee. The game was tied at half-time before Goewey scored six points in a 13-7 third quarter for the Eagles. “Goewey’s size was a lot to handle...
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mount Anthony Boys, Girls Swim Past Wahconah

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Cooper Niles won a pair of events Wednesday to help the Mount Anthony boys swim team earn a 94-41 win over Wahconah. The Patriots won the girls meet, 73-50, behind a pair of wins from Emily Tibbetts. Tibbetts won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes,...
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Girls Move to 3-0

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Randi Duquette scored 17 points, and five players finished in double figures for the Pittsfield girls basketball team in Wednesday’s 76-25 win over Mount Anthony Union of Bennington, Vt. Duquette had a strong all-around game with seven rebounds and four assists. Madison Stetz recorded a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Boys Fall at Pope Francis

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Ryan Vedovelli scored 21 points Thursday to lead the Pope Francis boys basketball team to a 70-56 win over Pittsfield. Carter Mungin scored 17 to lead the Generals, who got 12 from Keanu Arce-Jackson. Patrick Brennan and Makai Shepardson each scored seven in the loss. Pittsfield...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2-8 Jordan Street: Adams Town Of of Adams to Michael S. Kowal and Stephen Kowal, $1 on 12/09/2022. 8 Harding Avenue: Matthew J. Gaffey of Adams to Brian Connors, $189,900 on 12/06/2022. 17 Country Club Avenue: Melissa A. Zepka of Adams to Seth C. George, $242,000 on 12/06/2022. 31 N...
ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield company wins bid for former school

A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Bleach leads to arrest of college student at MCLA

A college student at MCLA is facing charges for allegedly pouring bleach in another student’s dorm room. Naomi Antoine is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Students were inside a dorm room when they heard...
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
GREENFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lighting Installations to Brighten Your Holiday

The final stretch of the holidays is upon us. Schools are closing, stores are filling up, and families are scrounging for activities to keep their family entertained. Here are some holiday installations to put a glimmer in your eyes. Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield. The historic village known for its iconic...
PITTSFIELD, MA

