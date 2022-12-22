Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Survives Nail-Biter Against Mount Greylock
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Thursday’s Mount Greylock-Hoosac Valley boys basketball game had a little something for everyone. A first half that was a gift to Hoosac fans. A third quarter that cheered the Greylock faithful. And a fourth quarter entertaining enough to delight the most non-partisan of hoops fans.
iBerkshires.com
Goewey Scores 23 to Lead Eagles Past Lee
LEE, Mass. – Emma Goewey scored 23 points Wednesday to lead the Mount Everett girls basketball team to a 40-28 win over Lee. The game was tied at half-time before Goewey scored six points in a 13-7 third quarter for the Eagles. “Goewey’s size was a lot to handle...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Anthony Boys, Girls Swim Past Wahconah
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Cooper Niles won a pair of events Wednesday to help the Mount Anthony boys swim team earn a 94-41 win over Wahconah. The Patriots won the girls meet, 73-50, behind a pair of wins from Emily Tibbetts. Tibbetts won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes,...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Girls Move to 3-0
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Randi Duquette scored 17 points, and five players finished in double figures for the Pittsfield girls basketball team in Wednesday’s 76-25 win over Mount Anthony Union of Bennington, Vt. Duquette had a strong all-around game with seven rebounds and four assists. Madison Stetz recorded a...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Boys Fall at Pope Francis
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Ryan Vedovelli scored 21 points Thursday to lead the Pope Francis boys basketball team to a 70-56 win over Pittsfield. Carter Mungin scored 17 to lead the Generals, who got 12 from Keanu Arce-Jackson. Patrick Brennan and Makai Shepardson each scored seven in the loss. Pittsfield...
iBerkshires.com
In Feat of Strength, Williamstown Resident Braves Weather with Festivus Gathering
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – At about 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Mike Miller was busy putting the finishing touches on his Festivus pole in preparation for the town’s inaugural celebration. It was damp, gray and gloomy at the bottom of Spring Street. Perfect weather for the “Seinfeld”-inspired anti-holiday, no?...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
2-8 Jordan Street: Adams Town Of of Adams to Michael S. Kowal and Stephen Kowal, $1 on 12/09/2022. 8 Harding Avenue: Matthew J. Gaffey of Adams to Brian Connors, $189,900 on 12/06/2022. 17 Country Club Avenue: Melissa A. Zepka of Adams to Seth C. George, $242,000 on 12/06/2022. 31 N...
WNYT
Pittsfield company wins bid for former school
A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
Rollover crash causing delays on 91 North, South End Bridge
A rollover crash is causing heavy delays on I-91 North in Springfield.
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
WNYT
Bleach leads to arrest of college student at MCLA
A college student at MCLA is facing charges for allegedly pouring bleach in another student’s dorm room. Naomi Antoine is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Students were inside a dorm room when they heard...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a motor vehicle accident Friday night.
Road open after fire on River Street in West Springfield
West Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire on River Street Friday evening.
spectrumnews1.com
Remembering Pan Am Flight 103 victim North Adams native Wendy Lincoln
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - North Adams remembers one of their own who was a victim in the Pan Am Flight 103 tragedy on December 21, 1988. North Adams native Wendy Lincoln is remembered as a brilliant young woman who had a bright future ahead of her. What You Need To...
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
Multifamily home damaged in Ludlow fire
The Ludlow Fire Department put out a fire on Rogers Ave. Thursday night.
Flooding starting to reduce in Greenfield, roads still closed
Rising waters have caused bridge closings in Greenfield.
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
iBerkshires.com
Lighting Installations to Brighten Your Holiday
The final stretch of the holidays is upon us. Schools are closing, stores are filling up, and families are scrounging for activities to keep their family entertained. Here are some holiday installations to put a glimmer in your eyes. Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield. The historic village known for its iconic...
