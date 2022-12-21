Read full article on original website
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Amazon to replace human staff with AI propelled robots
As expected, the Artificial Intelligence technology is invading our lives so much that it has already started stealing our jobs as robots are being hired as human replacements. The reason is that they do not ask for leaves or weekly offs, work 24/7 if/when necessary, are easy to maintain, do not take sick leaves and never demand for any bonus or stipulated pay.
geekwire.com
AI’s next frontier: AlphaCode can match programming prowess of average coders
Artificial intelligence software programs are becoming shockingly adept at carrying on conversations, winning board games and generating artwork — but what about creating software programs? In a newly published paper, researchers at Google DeepMind say their AlphaCode program can keep up with the average human coder in standardized programming contests.
Ada Lovelace's skills with language, music and needlepoint contributed to her pioneering work in computing
Ada Lovelace, known as the first computer programmer, was born on Dec. 10, 1815, more than a century before digital electronic computers were developed. Lovelace has been hailed as a model for girls in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). A dozen biographies for young audiences were published for the 200th anniversary of her birth in 2015. And in 2018, The New York Times added hers as one of the first “missing obituaries” of women at the rise of the #MeToo movement. But Lovelace – properly Ada King, Countess of Lovelace after her marriage – drew on many different fields...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
aiexpress.io
Google Sheets want to use AI to flag and fix your mistakes
Google’s synthetic intelligence (AI) analysis staff has launched a free machine studying (ML) add-on for Google Sheets that it claims will help anybody use predictions to fill gaps of their knowledge with out earlier expertise of ML or code. Saying Simple ML for Sheets (opens in new tab) in...
A Dyslexic Contractor Can Now Send Formal Emails To Clients Thanks To The AI App His Friend Designed
The app, which took 15 minutes to build, is going viral thanks to Twitter.
How Businesses Can Get Ready for 2023
Each January brings a lot of exciting opportunities. The new year is a great place to set goals — both in your personal and professional lives. Here we will talk...
