Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Orangeburg mother who's death launched a weeks-long search for her missing 5-year-old and the father. The funeral for 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, the mother of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter, will be held at 1 p.m. on January 7, 2023 at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg, according to the Thompson Funeral Home website. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. on the same day.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO