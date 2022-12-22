Read full article on original website
Columbia apartment shooting under investigation, one person dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department officers are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one woman dead. Officials say the incident happened at the Colony Apartments on West Beltline Boulevard just before noon. When officers arrived to the scene, one woman was found dead in...
Man arrested in Olive Garden parking lot shooting, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police have arrested a man they say tried to kill someone last week. Officers say they arrested Brandon Benjamin, 31, after he shot a man in the parking lot of an Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard last Friday night. Investigators say the victim...
Crash in Lee County results in one dead, one hospitalized
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol Troopers say a Crash on Rembert Church Road Monday afternoon has left one dead and one hospitalized. Officials say a 43-year-old from Sumter County was driving north when their car, a 2020 Chevy Sudan, crossed the median and sideswiped a tractor trailer travelling south.
One injured, coroner called to scene of Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An early morning house fire left one person injured, according to fire officials. After a second person was found inside the home, the Richland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., crews responded to the 7800 block of...
Colony Apartment residents evacuated, reports of no heat or water for several days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A West Beltline Blvd. Apartment complex is being evacuated Tuesday evening after residents tell WACH FOX that they've been without basic needs for several days. Officials and local leaders are at the Colony Apartments in Columbia for a second time Tuesday, after residents say they've...
No one injured after Fire at Cayce steel plant
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Three Fire Agencies responded to a small fire at CMC Steel in Cayce on Tuesday, a Cayce Fire Department official confirmed. The Fire happened in a painting booth in one of the CMC Steel Facilities. Officials say the fire was contained to that booth and...
Candle lighting to be held in honor of Sumter County man missing for 2 years
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Today marks two years since a Sumter County man disappeared. Sumter County deputies say Jackson ‘Brent’ Garcia was last seen at a relative’s house on Ithica Drive on December 26, 2020. Since then no one has seen or heard from him.
Funeral service set for Orangeburg mother found dead on Thanksgiving Day
Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Orangeburg mother who's death launched a weeks-long search for her missing 5-year-old and the father. The funeral for 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, the mother of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter, will be held at 1 p.m. on January 7, 2023 at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg, according to the Thompson Funeral Home website. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. on the same day.
SCDOT: All lanes blocked on I-26 EB due to crash
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — All lanes are blocked on I-26 EB at Exit 125 due to a crash, according to SCDOT. Officials say the incident happened on Tuesday at 10:44 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
Water pours down hallways after pipe bursts at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex had an unwelcome surprise Christmas Day. A pipe burst at the Barringer Building apartments yesterday. People walked in to water flowing down the stairs and pooling on the bottom floor. Residents tell us water was shut off to the...
"It doesn't get easier": Sumter family remembers loved one who vanished
SUMTER, SC (WACH) -- Two years ago on December 26, Brent Garcia vanished without a trace from a family member's home. On Monday loved ones marked that time gone. Candles and lanterns lit up the sky at the site of a monument that honors the missing on Harvin Street in Sumter.
Cold temperatures burst pipes across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — Those cold temperatures in the Midlands created a messy Christmas weekend. Pipes at businesses and homes across the region bursting. The Barringer Building Apartments along Main Street in Columbia was just one of more than 350 weather related calls Columbia Fire crews responded to between Thursday and Monday afternoon.
Victim identified in Two Notch Road shooting Saturday morning
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner say's they have identified the victim of a shooting early Saturday morning. Officials identified the victim as 34-year-old Terrell Bethel of Columbia. At around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, officials say Bethel was shot to multiple times. He would...
Burst sprinkler head causes hundreds of seniors to be evacuated
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Hundreds of seniors in a Columbia senior housing facility have been displaced after a sprinkler head burst. It happened at Christopher Towers around 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. The cold temperatures caused a sprinkler head to burst in a mechanical room. The property manager Matthew...
What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
Freezing weekend temperatures send Midlands plumbers into overdrive, tips you need to know
COLUMBIA, SC — Days of below freezing temperatures have left families without heat and water since the cold blast started as we went into the holiday weekend. Frozen pipes leading to flooding for some, and a whole lot of headaches. “I had this waterfall that was going upwards not...
Columbia's Flag finalist for best in North America competition
Columbia's two-year-old flag design could be considered as one of North America's best, at least according to a Flag tournament on Twitter. The flag, which was adopted by the city back in 2020 after a several years-long competition, is a quarterfinalist in the 2022 North American City Flags Tournament; facing off against Salem, Oregon's Flag on Monday.
Recycle your Christmas tree with Grinding of the Greens
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — Looking for something to do with your Christmas tree after Christmas? How about recycling it?. Monday, December 26 the Grinding of the Greens program kicks off. Keep the Midlands Beautiful hosts the event to educate people about recycling. The trees will be ground into...
Bitter cold mornings before a late-week warmup!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Temperatures will drop well below normal the next few nights with lows in the low to mid 20s. It's hard to believe, but this is actually an improvement from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning where we started off in the teens. There is a warmup...
