wach.com
Weather Warn Day: Wind chill temps down to 0 Saturday morning, freezing for weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) --- The arctic blast has settled into the Midlands, but temperatures are still falling. Temperatures were still in the 50s to start off the day. However, we dropped drastically when the front moved through. In just 5 hours, we cooled off nearly 20!. Winds were extremely strong...
wach.com
Nearly 1,500 Fairfield Electric customers were affected by power outages
Fairfield County, S.C. (WACH) — Power problems are an issue all across the Midlands and the state. Crews were up before the sun this morning. In anticipation of the arctic blast, the Fairfield Electric Company experienced a large number of outages. But they were ready and hit the streets early.
wach.com
Safe ways to keep warm during frigid winter weather weekend
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has released a list of safety tips to prepare for frigid weather happening this weekend. Only use space heaters on hard surfaces (hardwood, tile, etc.) and place them at least 3 feet away from anything flammable (like carpet) or from furnaces, wood stoves, or other space heaters.
wach.com
Tips on how to protect your pipes before the arctic blast
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The below freezing temperatures, we’re about to get, can create a disaster at your house, specifically on your pipes. Cracking and breaking are a very real possibility when it gets as cold as the forecast shows. Kayla Kincaid of Meetze Plumbing has some advice...
wach.com
Prisma Health gives tips on how to stay warm in these freezing temperatures
Prisma Health held a virtual press conference Friday afternoon, providing tips and guidelines on how to stay warm in these unusual temperatures in the Midlands. A few things to note: The three most at risk individuals are the elderly, children, and those with chronic medical conditions. "Our first recommendation for...
wach.com
SCDOT adjusts construction schedule for holiday season
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The holiday season is upon us and SCDOT is adjusting their construction schedule. From December 23 - January 3, they’re restricting most construction-related lane closures in accordance with the Federal Highway Administration regulations. This doesn’t include required emergency construction, so you’ll still see some...
wach.com
One person dead after Christmas Eve car crash
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning crash. It happened around six this morning on Heyward Brockington road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline and hit a tree. That person died at the scene.
wach.com
City of Orangeburg to open warming center
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — As a result of extremely cold temperatures expected through the weekend, a Warming Center will be offered to the public at the Department of Public Safety lobby. The warming center will be located at 1320 Middleton Street beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. through...
wach.com
Columbia Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Woodrow Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of Woodrow Street Thursday. Units responded just before noontime to find fire coming from one end of the home and smoke pushing from the eaves. Fire crews were able to get the...
wach.com
Electric companies start rolling outages, urge energy conservation
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — This bitter cold is affecting energy companies. Both Santee Cooper and Dominion Energy are asking people to conserve energy. Santee Cooper has been having temporary, managed 30 minute rolling outages. They say it’s to reduce strain on the electric grid and prevent a more severe situation.
wach.com
One injured after a car hits a pedestrian in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are say a car crash involving a pedestrian resulted in temporary lane closures on Main Street and Church Street Wednesday night. Officials say the incident happened when the driver failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian. The pedestrian was injured...
wach.com
South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina
(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
wach.com
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
wach.com
Columbia Urban League delivers 150 prepared meals to elderly people in public housing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Urban League’s Annual Beatrice McKnight Christmas Giving Project just keeps on giving. On Wednesday cars were packed with 300 food baskets and just hours ago the organization delivered more than 100 meals to elderly people in public housing. The Columbia Urban League...
wach.com
Elderly SC woman killed after 22-year-old goes on deadly crime spree, investigators say
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 72-year-old woman was killed and a 22-year-old is facing murder charges as a result of a multi-county crime spree, according to Sumter and Clarendon County investigators. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff's office announced the arrest of Jason Tyrell...
wach.com
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for coercion and enticement of a 13-year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Derek Jerome Nelson, 33, of Augusta, Georgia, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the enticement of a minor for sexual activity, to be followed by a lifetime of supervision and registration as a sex offender. According to evidence presented...
