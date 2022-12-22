OK Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
17-18-19-29-32
(seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Lotto America
12-14-23-38-45, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $31,140,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
Pick 3
6-6-2
(six, six, two)
Powerball
12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000
