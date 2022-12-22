Read full article on original website
Related
From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Outgoing Indiana secretary of state taking job with PR firm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s current secretary of state will be joining a public relations firm that works for state agencies and numerous private companies after she leaves office at the end of December. Republican Holli Sullivan will start working next month for Louisville, Kentucky-based C2 Strategic Communications as leader of its Indiana business operations, the […]
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
wfyi.org
Charter school group files complaints against IPS with attorney general’s office over $1 law
A statewide charter school group has filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office against Indianapolis Public Schools alleging that the district failed to comply with a state law requiring it to offer unused school buildings to charter schools for $1. The complaint stems from the district’s passage...
indianapublicradio.org
GOP poll respondents would choose Mitch Daniels for Indiana Senate seat
A recent poll of Hoosier GOP voters says they’d choose former Governor and Purdue University president Mitch Daniels for Indiana’s open US Senate seat in 2024. Now that GOP US Senator Mike Braun has announced he’s running for governor, several Republicans say they’re considering a Senate run. Daniels has not announced a campaign. When he steps down from the Purdue presidency next year, he’s slated to become chairman of the board of the Purdue Research Foundation.
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many
Becky Sinkovic just needs a little help at home. Sinkovic, born with dwarfism, has an average torso but shortened limbs along with several spinal conditions, including: scoliosis, severe spinal stenosis, kyphosis and lordosis. She could live independently until 2015, when doctors urged her to get a series of back surgeries that fused her spine to […] The post Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Richmond contractor sentenced for violating lead-based paint laws, falsifying docs on employee training
INDIANAPOLIS — A Richmond, Indiana contractor was sentenced to federal prison for violating federal lead-based paint laws during HUD-funded renovations and falsifying documents. A release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana announced Jeffrey Delucio, 54, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison. Delucio violated the Toxic Substance Control Act during […]
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard to serve as Highway Assistance Teams
INDIANA – A significant weather event is predicted for the holiday weekend, including cold temperatures, high winds, and potential blizzard-like conditions in some parts of the state. This system has the potential to be a life-threatening weather event and could result in serious traffic hazards and power outages. Hoosiers...
Lawmakers need to do more listening in 2023
My Christmas wish is pretty simple: I would like lawmakers to listen to what Hoosiers want. ALL Hoosiers, not just the loudest slice of their Republican constituents. Poll after poll and survey after survey shows what Indiana residents are worried about, and what they aren’t. Bellwether Research’s latest poll in early December surveyed 1,100 Hoosiers […] The post Lawmakers need to do more listening in 2023 appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana State Police discouraging travel on I-94 due to hazmat situation, crashes
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — All eastbound lanes of I-94 in Porter County are closed due to a rollover crash involving a semi-tanker. Indiana State Police said the crash is a hazmat situation involving Sodium Hydroxide and it happened at mile marker 24, just west of State Road 49’s exit. All eastbound traffic is being diverted […]
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation is a lesson that shouldn’t be taught
If I could go back a few decades and change what was a part of the public education offered to me, I exclusively regret what my schools did not teach me. I can’t recall a single thing they taught that I wish I hadn’t learned. Try it yourself. Really try to think about an actual […] The post ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation is a lesson that shouldn’t be taught appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbaa.org
What is the exception for the life of the pregnant person in Indiana’s abortion ban?
Indiana’s abortion ban contains language that allows an exception for the life of the pregnant person. One listener was curious about the specific provisions this carried. Indianapolis OB-GYN Dr. Caroline Rouse said the ban defines a serious health condition – which is required under the ban to perform an abortion – as one that "increases the risk of death or a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical damage to a major bodily function."
inkfreenews.com
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
wfyi.org
State of Aging report highlights hardships for older adults in Indiana
A new report detailing the difficulties older adults face in Indiana show senior citizens disproportionately struggle to afford necessities like housing and food. The State of Aging report is from the Central Indiana Senior Fund, the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, and the IU Center for Aging Research. It finds...
wbiw.com
State EOC and Indiana Guard actively responding to a weather event
INDIANA – The Indiana State Emergency Operations Center remains on enhanced activation as the winter storm system moves through the state. Nearly 150 soldiers from the Indiana National Guard have activated to patrol and help motorists on Hoosier roadways. The Indiana National Guard fully activated nearly 30 Highway Assistance...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
indypolitics.org
Hoosier Tax Changes
Hoosiers can expect to see some tax changes come January 1, including the elimination of the state’s $3,000 mortgage deduction. The Tax Foundation reports that under H.B. 1260, enacted in March 2022, Indiana’s $3,000 mortgage deduction will be repealed, while the property tax homestead deduction will increase by $3,000, allowing taxpayers to deduct the lesser of 60 percent of the assessed value of the property or $48,000 (up from $45,000) in 2022. Additionally, senior citizens may claim a tax deduction on homes valued up to $240,000 (up from $200,000) in 2022.
Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
Comments / 2