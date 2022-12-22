The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Foundational Agrivoltaic Research for Megawatt Scale (FARMS) funding, which has allocated $8 million for six solar energy research projects across six states and the District of Columbia. The projects are intended to provide new economic opportunities for farmers, rural communities, and the solar industry. The funding supports agrivoltaics, defined as the co-location of solar energy generation and agricultural production, which can include traditional crops as well as livestock grazing and pollinator gardens.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO