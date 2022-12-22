Read full article on original website
Youngstown City Council approves more ARP funds, Mow to Own program
Wednesday night, Youngstown City Council approved the spending of $4.4 million in American Rescue Plan money.
WFMJ.com
Warming centers open up in Columbiana, Mahoning Counties in midst of power outages
Power is still out for a number of people in the Mahoning Valley, and with temperatures below zero, homes are bound to get cold. That's why officials in Columbiana and Mahoning County opened up some warming centers for the community. According to Columbiana County EMA Director, Brian Rutledge, one warming...
geauganews.com
LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water service are also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
Historical buildings to get facelift with help of tax credit
Numerous buildings in the Valley can expect to see some updates as recipients of a historic preservation tax credit.
Warming stations open in Columbiana County
Three warming stations are opening up tonight in Columbiana County because of an outage in Unity Township.
Area concert goes on as planned despite winter weather
At West Side Bowl in Youngstown, the second annual Dec. 23 concert took place.
Newton Falls working to bring back police department
The city of Newton Falls is working on a plan to bring back its police department.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 125-spot RV campground in Ohio
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Jan’s Campground, a 125-spot RV campground sitting on 31.97 acres in Trumbull County. The property is located at 6674 Hoagland Blackstub Road in Cortland, Ohio. Dylan Hellberg, senior associate with Marcus & Millichap, closed this transaction. Assisting Hellberg was Glenn Esterson, Parker...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 23rd
Vindicator file photo / December 22, 1986 | The Mahoning Valley Camp Fire Council announced the top sellers in its annual candy sale 36 years ago. They were, from left, Jesse J. Retort, 5, of Lowellville; Christy Vogelberger, 10, of Poland and Jason Wilson, 5, of Lowellville. December 23. 1997:...
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
WYTV.com
Holiday drink competition held in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special Coquito competition was held Thursday night at Dope Cider House and Winery. Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink made with rum, similar to eggnog. About 20 people signed up to bring in their own version of the drink. It was the...
The Basement Outreach Ministries closing its doors
After 14 years of feeding the hungry, helping the addicted and providing hope to people in need in Warren, The Basement Outreach Ministries will close at the end of the year.
Poland business owner sees more local shopping
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local businesses were faced with some big decisions this summer as inflation was skyrocketing. Many were trying to make plans for Christmas while seeing their own costs go up. Avant Garden Boutique in Poland opened two years ago just before the pandemic started. It makes...
WFMJ.com
ACTION Mobile Grocery gives healthy food to people in Youngstown
It's the time of year when we like to eat lots of holiday goodies and treats but that's not stopping Youngstown's Mobile Grocery store from offering healthy meals this holiday. The ACTION Mahoning Mobile Truck was handing out food on Fifth Avenue in downtown Youngstown Wednesday. They were there giving...
Career lawmaker contemplates future in Warren
Mike O'Brien can fill a page of notebook paper with what he's accomplished in politics. His fingerprints are all over Warren and Trumbull County. But come January 1, for the first time in 38 years, he will not be holding an elected position.
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls Women's Dart League provide gifts for 33 families
Members of Newton Falls Women's Dart League wrapped gifts for kids and families in need on Wednesday at the VFW on Arlington Boulevard in Newton Falls. The group bought presents for 33 families totaling $7,500. The women satisfied each family's Christmas list, from toys and clothing apparel to home supplies like bedding and a refrigerator.
WFMJ.com
Fundraising efforts underway for Struthers fire victims following heroic rescue
A tragic fire in a Struthers home happened just days before Christmas Wednesday evening. All family members and friends staying at the home survived after the quick actions of Struthers first responders. The wildcat community coming together to offer support to a family who says they've lost everything they had.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Air Reserve selected as preferred location for new C-130Js
The Youngstown Air Reserve Station has been selected as the preferred location to replace its eight C-130Hs with eight C-130Js out of the four locations being considered. Youngstown ARS was selected to host this mission after a site survey was conducted that assessed the location based on factors related to the mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, environmental considerations, and cost.
Truck to give away food and sandwiches in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Mobile Truck will be giving away hot soup and sandwiches downtown in Youngstown. They’ll be in the parking lot across from WRTA on 5th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also be giving away $10 vouchers to anyone riding the bus, walking the streets, or just riding […]
5,000 lbs. of ham cooked for local charity’s meals
Despite the frosty weather, about 500 people still showed up at the Warren Family Mission for a hot meal.
