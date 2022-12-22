ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

geauganews.com

LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water service are also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 125-spot RV campground in Ohio

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Jan’s Campground, a 125-spot RV campground sitting on 31.97 acres in Trumbull County. The property is located at 6674 Hoagland Blackstub Road in Cortland, Ohio. Dylan Hellberg, senior associate with Marcus & Millichap, closed this transaction. Assisting Hellberg was Glenn Esterson, Parker...
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 23rd

Vindicator file photo / December 22, 1986 | The Mahoning Valley Camp Fire Council announced the top sellers in its annual candy sale 36 years ago. They were, from left, Jesse J. Retort, 5, of Lowellville; Christy Vogelberger, 10, of Poland and Jason Wilson, 5, of Lowellville. December 23. 1997:...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Holiday drink competition held in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special Coquito competition was held Thursday night at Dope Cider House and Winery. Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink made with rum, similar to eggnog. About 20 people signed up to bring in their own version of the drink. It was the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Poland business owner sees more local shopping

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local businesses were faced with some big decisions this summer as inflation was skyrocketing. Many were trying to make plans for Christmas while seeing their own costs go up. Avant Garden Boutique in Poland opened two years ago just before the pandemic started. It makes...
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

ACTION Mobile Grocery gives healthy food to people in Youngstown

It's the time of year when we like to eat lots of holiday goodies and treats but that's not stopping Youngstown's Mobile Grocery store from offering healthy meals this holiday. The ACTION Mahoning Mobile Truck was handing out food on Fifth Avenue in downtown Youngstown Wednesday. They were there giving...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Career lawmaker contemplates future in Warren

Mike O'Brien can fill a page of notebook paper with what he's accomplished in politics. His fingerprints are all over Warren and Trumbull County. But come January 1, for the first time in 38 years, he will not be holding an elected position.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls Women's Dart League provide gifts for 33 families

Members of Newton Falls Women's Dart League wrapped gifts for kids and families in need on Wednesday at the VFW on Arlington Boulevard in Newton Falls. The group bought presents for 33 families totaling $7,500. The women satisfied each family's Christmas list, from toys and clothing apparel to home supplies like bedding and a refrigerator.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Air Reserve selected as preferred location for new C-130Js

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station has been selected as the preferred location to replace its eight C-130Hs with eight C-130Js out of the four locations being considered. Youngstown ARS was selected to host this mission after a site survey was conducted that assessed the location based on factors related to the mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, environmental considerations, and cost.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Truck to give away food and sandwiches in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Mobile Truck will be giving away hot soup and sandwiches downtown in Youngstown. They’ll be in the parking lot across from WRTA on 5th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also be giving away $10 vouchers to anyone riding the bus, walking the streets, or just riding […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

