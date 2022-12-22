Read full article on original website
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
News 12
Dog alerts family to fire in Bardonia house, family escapes uninjured
A Bardonia family says their dog alerted them to a fire in their home early Saturday morning. Stephanie Mulhall says she put her two children to sleep before she and her husband went to bed Friday evening. "About...1:35 a.m. to 1:40 a.m., our dog started scratching at our door. We...
Northwell Health employees give back to family facing their first Christmas without their husband, father
Employees donated over $1,700 for toys and gift certificates for the family.
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
News 12
Bridgeport woman gives back to families in need
A Bridgeport woman is paying it forward this holiday season for people in the city's East End neighborhood. Gloria Brown tells News 12 the greatest joy in life during this time is to give back. Through her job as an assistant minister at English Chapel Cathedral of Miracles, Brown and...
Fallen tree damages New Rochelle home
The tree smashed four of their cars and damaged the windows of their home.
News 12
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A Long Islander tried to make the best of a bad situation amid the stormy weather. A kayaker ventured out into the floodwaters outside his Wantagh home Friday morning. A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
New video: Deer safely removed from Yonkers TJ Maxx
Viewer David Eisele says he was at the store in Ridge Hill to grab some last-minute stocking stuffers when he captured the moments a deer strolled in and then slipped all over the tile floors.
News 12
Annual Warwick holiday display comes to an end
A Warwick senior citizen who has put on a neighborhood holiday display for decades is saying goodbye to his longtime tradition with a final display this year. Vincent Poloniak, 83, has put on the spectacular Christmas display at 22 Spanktown Road in Warwick for the past 50 years!. He spends...
Wall collapses at Yonkers auto body shop
Theresa Boulvin, the owner of P and T’s Auto Care Shop, says it has been a known issue that the building is unsafe, but nothing has been done by the landlord.
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
Fallen Yonkers PD Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino's home mortgage paid off by nonprofit
The department says the CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation visited the family, spent a good amount of time with them and then told them they're one of over 40 families getting some help from the foundation this holiday season.
Holiday shopping crowds brave freezing temperatures and icy road conditions
News 12’s Chris Keating was in Hoboken to see how shoppers were dealing with the weather.
'I just want this man arrested.' Norwalk mother cries out for justice after daughter's death
State police say Monica Wilson was killed near Exit 2 on Route 8 in Bridgeport when her vehicle was struck by a van driven in the wrong direction by Wilber Martinez, from Bridgeport.
Police search for shooter after man fatally shot overnight in the Bronx
Police say a 42-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times on White Plains Road overnight in the Bronx.
News 12
Group pulls out knife, robs Brooklyn commuter at Crescent Street J train station
The NYPD is investigating overnight robbery by a group of people at the Crescent Street J train station in Brooklyn. Police say one of the five suspects pulled out a knife and demanded money from a 28-year-old man at around 2:40 a.m. The suspects took cash and the victim's phone before running off.
Caught on video: Deer struggles inside Yonkers TJ Maxx store
Shopper David Eisele says he was at the store in Ridge Hill to grab some stocking stuffers when he captured the moments a deer strolled in and then slipped around the glossy tile floors.
Funeral plans announced for fallen Orange County EMS worker
Lisa Sillins, an EMS worker for Ambulunz, died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver at the end of her shift.
Police: Bronx gas station shooting suspect possibly linked to attempted murder in Philadelphia
A supposed suspect of a Bronx shooting was arrested in Philadelphia Wednesday for a separate incident involving attempted murder, police say.
Driver strikes NYPD officer with stolen vehicle; teen suspects arrested
The NYPD has two teenagers under arrest after an officer was hit by a car Thursday night in Brooklyn.
Man wanted for assaulting another man at Smithtown bar
Police say the victim was at Illusions Bar and Lounge on West Main Street on Nov. 20 when he was involved in a fight with the suspect.
