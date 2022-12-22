ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Bridgeport woman gives back to families in need

A Bridgeport woman is paying it forward this holiday season for people in the city's East End neighborhood. Gloria Brown tells News 12 the greatest joy in life during this time is to give back. Through her job as an assistant minister at English Chapel Cathedral of Miracles, Brown and...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Annual Warwick holiday display comes to an end

A Warwick senior citizen who has put on a neighborhood holiday display for decades is saying goodbye to his longtime tradition with a final display this year. Vincent Poloniak, 83, has put on the spectacular Christmas display at 22 Spanktown Road in Warwick for the past 50 years!. He spends...
WARWICK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy