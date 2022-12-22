Read full article on original website
'A whole mess:' Flights canceled and delayed, milestones missed for travelers hoping to get home after the holiday
RALEIGH, N.C. — The holiday travel trap continued into Tuesday, with travelers growing angrier at another day of widespread cancelations, especially among Southwest Airlines flights. In Terminal 1 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the departure board showed 74% of Southwest flights canceled Tuesday, just a few of the 2,500 that...
Southwest cancels 62% of Wednesday's flights; RDU heavily impacted
Southwest cancels 62% of Wednesday's flights; RDU heavily impacted
Rocky Mount getting $3 million for downtown walking bridge over train tracks
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The new federal spending bill secures $3 million to build a pedestrian bridge across the train tracks running through downtown Rocky Mount. It comes after WRAL News has reported on months of headaches in the area caused by stopped trains blocking off one side of downtown from the other.
Days after ruptured water heater floods apartment, Knightdale woman finally gets response
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — While temperatures are warming up, issues from the extended cold we've experienced are still lingering. From power outages, to broken pipes from broken water heaters. A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting...
N. Raleigh Aqua customers without water for hours on Christmas Day
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds of Raleigh households who get their water from Aqua North Carolina saw dry spigots for hours on Christmas Day. Residents of the Stonehenge, Wildwood Green and Stillwater Landing communities took to social media to complain after failing to get through to Acqua via phone or email.
Carrboro woman hailed as CNN Hero for helping to train women in construction jobs
CARY, N.C. — Nora El-Khouri-Spencer of Carrboro trains other women to fill jobs in construction and is now hailed by CNN as a Hero for her work. The recognition plus potential financial rewards will help her to expand her jobs mission in the Triangle and beyond. WRAL first met...
Crews responds to fire at Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary
RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple fire trucks and first responders could be seen on Tuesday night, responding to a fire at the Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary. Buck Jones Road was lined with first responders and flashing lights, and at least one firetruck's ladder was extended to the third floor of the motel.
'Unacceptable:' Mother with 3 young children left without heat for 5 days in Holly Springs apartment
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Imagine not having working heat during wind chills in the single digits. A Holly Springs mother says it happened to her family. As of Tuesday night, she’s gone five days without heat inside her apartment at Maple Ridge Apartment Homes,. Jessica Chatman has stopped...
Spots in NC mountains dip to wind chill of -48 degrees; 83 mph gusts hit Grandfather Mountain
Already Friday at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, there was a wind chill value of -46 at 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
carolinacoastonline.com
More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing
RALEIGH - The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers. In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties were the worst hit. At one time there were more than 4,000 customers without power in those two counties. Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties have also experienced large outages.
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season
All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
Wake County community members want answers after no water for three days
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Families who live in a Wake County mobile home community are demanding answers. That's because they've been without water for three days. They've been using bottled water to wash clothes, fill toilets, and bathe. WRAL News got in touch with the property manager and hours...
Driver hits pickup driven by off-duty deputy; U.S. 13 closed in Cumberland County
WADE, N.C. — U.S. Highway 13 was closed in both directions in Cumberland County after a fatal crash involving an off-duty sheriff's deputy. The deputy will be OK, sources tell WRAL News, but the other driver died in the crash. Troopers say the other driver crossed the center line...
qcnews.com
Wind causing multiple power outages in region
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The winter wind is causing considerable power and cable outages this morning. Traffic lights, fallen trees, and other outages have affected cities throughout the state. The National Weather Service in Raleigh reported outages across central North Carolina, with more than 90,000 customers without...
One swab, two tests: Cary drive-in clinic tests for COVID, flu
CARY, N.C. — 'Tis the season for colds, flu and COVID-19, the so-called 'tripledemic' complicating holiday gatherings and travel. Starting on Tuesday, Wake County and Mako Medical are making it easier to check those coughs and sniffles to see what the problem really is. Jessica Dixon, infectious disease specialist...
Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
Deadly crash in Raleigh leaves 1 dead, 1 car in flames
After 9 p.m. Sunday, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Atlantic Avenue. Salieu Njie, 64, was driving on Atlantic Avenue, approaching the intersection of Atlantic Springs Road, when he drove over a sheet of ice and lost control of his car. Njie hit another car before his car hit a tree and burst into flames.
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
Part of I-85 closed in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
5,000+ still without power in Triad on Christmas Eve; Duke Energy ends rolling blackouts
(WGHP) — People throughout the Piedmont Triad could be experiencing blackouts during Christmas Eve as Duke Energy shut off power in some parts of the state. At 7:38 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Duke Energy tweeted that it had begun “short temporary power outages.” Duke Energy outage maps at one point showed that over 50,000 people […]
