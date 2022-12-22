ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest cancels 62% of Wednesday's flights; RDU heavily impacted

RALEIGH, N.C. — The holiday travel trap continued into Tuesday, with travelers growing angrier at another day of widespread cancelations, especially among Southwest Airlines flights. In Terminal 1 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the departure board showed 74% of Southwest flights canceled Tuesday, just a few of the 2,500 that...
Crews responds to fire at Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary

RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple fire trucks and first responders could be seen on Tuesday night, responding to a fire at the Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary. Buck Jones Road was lined with first responders and flashing lights, and at least one firetruck's ladder was extended to the third floor of the motel.
More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing

RALEIGH - The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers. In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties were the worst hit. At one time there were more than 4,000 customers without power in those two counties. Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties have also experienced large outages.
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season

All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
Wind causing multiple power outages in region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The winter wind is causing considerable power and cable outages this morning. Traffic lights, fallen trees, and other outages have affected cities throughout the state. The National Weather Service in Raleigh reported outages across central North Carolina, with more than 90,000 customers without...
One swab, two tests: Cary drive-in clinic tests for COVID, flu

CARY, N.C. — 'Tis the season for colds, flu and COVID-19, the so-called 'tripledemic' complicating holiday gatherings and travel. Starting on Tuesday, Wake County and Mako Medical are making it easier to check those coughs and sniffles to see what the problem really is. Jessica Dixon, infectious disease specialist...
Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
Deadly crash in Raleigh leaves 1 dead, 1 car in flames

After 9 p.m. Sunday, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Atlantic Avenue. Salieu Njie, 64, was driving on Atlantic Avenue, approaching the intersection of Atlantic Springs Road, when he drove over a sheet of ice and lost control of his car. Njie hit another car before his car hit a tree and burst into flames.
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
Part of I-85 closed in Granville County

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
