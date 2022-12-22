ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NE Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-13, White Balls: 12-23

(Red Balls: three, thirteen; White Balls: twelve, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

01-05-21-27-38, Lucky Ball: 3

(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 12, Day: 6, Year: 80

(Month: twelve; Day: six; Year: eighty)

Pick 3

2-3-1

(two, three, one)

Pick 5

03-11-20-28-38

(three, eleven, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $98,000

Powerball

12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” its warning said. “Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, while drifting snow could lead to complete lane blockages.” The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho, forecasting the possibility of both snow and ice.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings, who won on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal as time expired on Saturday. With Seattle and Detroit losing, New York missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot. “I just think that we need to make plays when they need to be made,” Bellinger said. “Personally for me, just need to keep it locked up, and just step up when it needs to be made.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Giants players caught in Mall of America during shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Several members of the New York Giants were in the Mall of America when a shooting occurred Friday evening at the mall’s Nordstrom’s location. A few players were in the mall, and several players were in the team’s meal room, a meeting-type room just outside their hotel, which was adjacent to the mall. No one from the team was harmed in the incident, which left a 19-year-old dead in the shooting.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy