Boxing Scene
Mayweather: More Power To Davis For Being His Own Boss – I Want To See Fighters Grow
Gervonta Davis recently confirmed he's no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. Over the course of the calendar year, Davis dropped many hints alluding to the notion that he’d no longer be working with his mentor moving forward. Davis cited it was all love and that there was no...
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. fears as Deontay Wilder is exhausted days into camp
Deontay Wilder sent a message to forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. stating his intentions to train like a demon in the gym. After day three, “The Bronze Bomber” revealed his punishing gym regime, including an average of twenty daily rounds. Deontay Wilder is training hard. “What’s up? It’s...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Cautions That He's Far From an Easy Foe For Gervonta Davis
WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia smiles when they describe his Showtime pay-per-view fight against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis as a "preparation fight." Davis will face Garcia on January 7 en route to a potential mega-fight against Ryan Garcia, which is targeted for the month of April. However, the...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford reacts to Jermell Charlo & Errol Spence freezing him out
By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford slammed Jermell Charlo on social media on Friday in reaction to being frozen out by him. Terence is letting Jermell know that Errol Spence Jr is calling the shots for him by blocking the fight. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) wants to fight the undisputed junior...
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright recently revealed that he had undergone hip replacement surgery. Wright was famous under many names during his WWE career, most notably Papa Shango and The Godfather during the Attitude Era. Taking to his official Facebook page, Wright revealed that he had undergone the surgery.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels Strongly That He's Got A lot To Offer To Anthony Joshua as a Trainer
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. - who now trains fighters such as Chris Eubank Jr. - believes that he's got has a lot to offer as a coach to British superstar Anthony Joshua. Last year, Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Robert McCracken after suffering a twelve...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Downplays 'Hot Mic’ Moment, Says It Was ‘Strategic Move'
Teofimo Lopez wants the world to know that his recent public show of self-doubt was all a front. As for what, exactly, remains unclear. Earlier this month, the former unified lightweight champion and current 140-pound contender picked up a hard-fought split decision win over Spain’s Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a competitive, if ungainly, fight, and Lopez, who was considered a driving force at lightweight, was far from dominant; he even got dropped in the second round. Many observers, moreover, believed judge Pascale Procopio turned in an egregious scorecard (97-92) by giving Lopez eight of 10 rounds. (Judge Max De Luca had it 96-93 for Lopez, while Guido Cavalleri had Martin winning 95-94). In the post-fight interview with ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna, Lopez blamed Martin for “running” and spoiling the fun for the fans.
BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis worried Ryan Garcia might be scared away if he’s too impressive in January 7th fight
By Dan Ambrose: WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he’s concerned about Ryan Garcia being scared away if he looks too good in defeating his January 7th opponent Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime PPV at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Photo...
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson Wants to ‘Fight Some Bigger Names, People In The Top 15’ Next Year
NEW YORK – Jared Anderson’s destruction of Jerry Forrest might make it even harder to get ranked heavyweight contenders to fight the 23-year-old knockout artist. Anderson will just have to hope that his promoter, Bob Arum, can pay veteran heavyweights enough to entice them to take that risk in 2023. The Toledo, Ohio native also wants to fight in his hometown sometime next year.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
Boxing Scene
Anas El-Abid Wins IBO Regional, Hopes To Face Vincent Feigenbutz
Just 16 months ago, Anas El-Abid, a 25-years old middleweight from the small town of Aachen, Germany, decided to become a professional prizefighter. The move came after a successful stint as an amateur and after a memorable sparring session with German boxing legend and five-time world champion Felix Sturm. Maurice Weber, head coach of Sturm and a former pro boxer himself, saw the potential in El-Abid and teamed up with him straight away, racking up five wins from August to November 2021.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo Breaks Left Hand in Camp, Tim Tszyu Defense is Postponed
Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and his much-anticipated, high-stakes defense against No. 1 contender Tim Tszyu, which was scheduled for January 28, has been postponed. Charlo broke his left hand in two places – between the pinkie and ring finger and...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Warns: I Expect To Knock Gervonta Davis Out!
Ryan Garcia feels he has the kind of crippling punching power that no human being can take for too long. The hard hitting lightweight attraction from Victorville, California, has not been shy about playing up his strengths ever since it was announced last month that he had reached an agreement to face rival Gervonta 'Tank' Davis next spring. Davis has scheduled a fight in the interim, but should he come out victorious, they will meet sometime in April.
Conor McGregor Clarifies The Status Of His Relationship With Dillon Danis
UFC star Conor McGregor is coming to the defense of his friend Bellator MMA fighter and boxer Dillon Danis. It has been over three years since the MMA community saw Dillon Danis compete. The grappling stand-out decided to make his way over to MMA and linked up with Bellator. He fought twice under the promotion’s banner before suffering an injury that has kept him out since 2019. He won both of his Bellator fights but his true claim to fame has been his association with UFC star Conor McGregor.
Islam Makhachev Says It’ll Take 15 Seconds to Make Alexander Volkanovski Feel Helpless: ‘I Guarantee You Will Panic’
Islam Makhachev says it’ll only take 15 seconds for Alexander Volkanovski to panic once his back hits the mat. After scoring a shocking first-round submission over Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship, Makhachev will defend his title for the very first time against the No. 1 pound-for-pound ranked fighter in the world, Alexander Volkanovski. The champion vs. champion clash will headline the promotion’s return to Australia on February 11th.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Turned Down Retirement Match With Former WWE Star
Goldberg made a name for himself during the Monday Night Wars and WWE found an answer for Goldberg’s massive success when they started featuring a parody character named Gillberg. Duane Gill portrayed Goldberg a number of times on WWE programming, and during an appearance on the Cheap Heat Productions...
Boxing Scene
Luis Alberto Lopez: Warrington is Very Dirty, I'd Never Fight Him Again
Newly crowned IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez is not interested in a rematch with Josh Warrington - because he considers him to be “a very dirty fighter”. Two weeks ago, Lopez traveled to Leeds to win a twelve round majority decision over Warrington to...
