worldboxingnews.net

Andy Ruiz Jr. fears as Deontay Wilder is exhausted days into camp

Deontay Wilder sent a message to forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. stating his intentions to train like a demon in the gym. After day three, “The Bronze Bomber” revealed his punishing gym regime, including an average of twenty daily rounds. Deontay Wilder is training hard. “What’s up? It’s...
Boxing Scene

Hector Luis Garcia Cautions That He's Far From an Easy Foe For Gervonta Davis

WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia smiles when they describe his Showtime pay-per-view fight against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis as a "preparation fight." Davis will face Garcia on January 7 en route to a potential mega-fight against Ryan Garcia, which is targeted for the month of April. However, the...
BoxingNews24.com

Crawford reacts to Jermell Charlo & Errol Spence freezing him out

By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford slammed Jermell Charlo on social media on Friday in reaction to being frozen out by him. Terence is letting Jermell know that Errol Spence Jr is calling the shots for him by blocking the fight. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) wants to fight the undisputed junior...
ringsidenews.com

Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop

Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update

Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright recently revealed that he had undergone hip replacement surgery. Wright was famous under many names during his WWE career, most notably Papa Shango and The Godfather during the Attitude Era. Taking to his official Facebook page, Wright revealed that he had undergone the surgery.
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez Downplays 'Hot Mic’ Moment, Says It Was ‘Strategic Move'

Teofimo Lopez wants the world to know that his recent public show of self-doubt was all a front. As for what, exactly, remains unclear. Earlier this month, the former unified lightweight champion and current 140-pound contender picked up a hard-fought split decision win over Spain’s Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a competitive, if ungainly, fight, and Lopez, who was considered a driving force at lightweight, was far from dominant; he even got dropped in the second round. Many observers, moreover, believed judge Pascale Procopio turned in an egregious scorecard (97-92) by giving Lopez eight of 10 rounds. (Judge Max De Luca had it 96-93 for Lopez, while Guido Cavalleri had Martin winning 95-94). In the post-fight interview with ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna, Lopez blamed Martin for “running” and spoiling the fun for the fans.
Boxing Scene

Jared Anderson Wants to ‘Fight Some Bigger Names, People In The Top 15’ Next Year

NEW YORK – Jared Anderson’s destruction of Jerry Forrest might make it even harder to get ranked heavyweight contenders to fight the 23-year-old knockout artist. Anderson will just have to hope that his promoter, Bob Arum, can pay veteran heavyweights enough to entice them to take that risk in 2023. The Toledo, Ohio native also wants to fight in his hometown sometime next year.
TOLEDO, OH
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
Boxing Scene

Anas El-Abid Wins IBO Regional, Hopes To Face Vincent Feigenbutz

Just 16 months ago, Anas El-Abid, a 25-years old middleweight from the small town of Aachen, Germany, decided to become a professional prizefighter. The move came after a successful stint as an amateur and after a memorable sparring session with German boxing legend and five-time world champion Felix Sturm. Maurice Weber, head coach of Sturm and a former pro boxer himself, saw the potential in El-Abid and teamed up with him straight away, racking up five wins from August to November 2021.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company

Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
Boxing Scene

Jermell Charlo Breaks Left Hand in Camp, Tim Tszyu Defense is Postponed

Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and his much-anticipated, high-stakes defense against No. 1 contender Tim Tszyu, which was scheduled for January 28, has been postponed. Charlo broke his left hand in two places – between the pinkie and ring finger and...
HOUSTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Warns: I Expect To Knock Gervonta Davis Out!

Ryan Garcia feels he has the kind of crippling punching power that no human being can take for too long. The hard hitting lightweight attraction from Victorville, California, has not been shy about playing up his strengths ever since it was announced last month that he had reached an agreement to face rival Gervonta 'Tank' Davis next spring. Davis has scheduled a fight in the interim, but should he come out victorious, they will meet sometime in April.
VICTORVILLE, CA
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Clarifies The Status Of His Relationship With Dillon Danis

UFC star Conor McGregor is coming to the defense of his friend Bellator MMA fighter and boxer Dillon Danis. It has been over three years since the MMA community saw Dillon Danis compete. The grappling stand-out decided to make his way over to MMA and linked up with Bellator. He fought twice under the promotion’s banner before suffering an injury that has kept him out since 2019. He won both of his Bellator fights but his true claim to fame has been his association with UFC star Conor McGregor.
MiddleEasy

Islam Makhachev Says It’ll Take 15 Seconds to Make Alexander Volkanovski Feel Helpless: ‘I Guarantee You Will Panic’

Islam Makhachev says it’ll only take 15 seconds for Alexander Volkanovski to panic once his back hits the mat. After scoring a shocking first-round submission over Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship, Makhachev will defend his title for the very first time against the No. 1 pound-for-pound ranked fighter in the world, Alexander Volkanovski. The champion vs. champion clash will headline the promotion’s return to Australia on February 11th.
stillrealtous.com

Goldberg Turned Down Retirement Match With Former WWE Star

Goldberg made a name for himself during the Monday Night Wars and WWE found an answer for Goldberg’s massive success when they started featuring a parody character named Gillberg. Duane Gill portrayed Goldberg a number of times on WWE programming, and during an appearance on the Cheap Heat Productions...
Boxing Scene

Luis Alberto Lopez: Warrington is Very Dirty, I'd Never Fight Him Again

Newly crowned IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez is not interested in a rematch with Josh Warrington - because he considers him to be “a very dirty fighter”. Two weeks ago, Lopez traveled to Leeds to win a twelve round majority decision over Warrington to...

