Texas Man Living with 13 Golden Retrievers Gives Peek at Life: 'Happiness Is an Understatement'

When two of Collin Standon's three golden retrievers welcomed nine puppies, he decided to keep the dogs and then adopted a thirteenth canine Everything is golden at this Texas household. A devoted dog owner with 13 golden retrievers offered a peek into their adorably chaotic life on social media. According to SWNS, Collin Standon ended up with a baker's dozen of golden retrievers after falling in love with a pack of puppies. Standon, 24, already had three of the breed when two of his goldens, Chloe and Sam, had a litter...
DALLAS, TX
Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?

Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.

