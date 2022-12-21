Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Man Living with 13 Golden Retrievers Gives Peek at Life: 'Happiness Is an Understatement'
When two of Collin Standon's three golden retrievers welcomed nine puppies, he decided to keep the dogs and then adopted a thirteenth canine Everything is golden at this Texas household. A devoted dog owner with 13 golden retrievers offered a peek into their adorably chaotic life on social media. According to SWNS, Collin Standon ended up with a baker's dozen of golden retrievers after falling in love with a pack of puppies. Standon, 24, already had three of the breed when two of his goldens, Chloe and Sam, had a litter...
lovemeow.com
Cat Comes Home with Kind Person, Within 24 Hours, They Find Kittens Under Their Bed
A cat came home with a kind person. Within 24 hours, they found kittens under their bed. About two months ago, Damaris from NYC came across a cat at a bodega, needing help. The cat was let outside the store and seen wandering near busy traffic. The rotund cat was...
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
With recent vet shortages mobile vet care is back
In light of the recent vet shortage, mobile vet care is back in action. A vet from Pawsitive Vibes Roaming Vet Care said they are working to help where help is needed.
thehappypuppysite.com
Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?
Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.
Comments / 0