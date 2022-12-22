ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

PHOTOS - Pacers at Celtics: Boston falls in deep hole, loses to Indiana 117-112 despite comeback

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tNwR_0jqtzp3t00

The Boston Celtics got a big boost from the return of star forward Jayson Tatum in the team’s Wednesday night tilt with the Indiana Pacers, but that did not stop Boston from starting the game in an all-too-familiar unengaged and sloppy style with predictable results.

The Celtics would mount a fierce comeback too late to get the win, falling 117-112 to the Pacers in regulation. A massive night from MVP candidate Jayson Tatum (41 points, 5 rebounds) was not enough to get the job done with only Jaylen Brown (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Malcolm Brogdon (18 points, 7 assists) showing up against Indiana. With the loss, the Celtics drop to 22-10 and second in the East behind the Milwaukee Bucks — who they face on Christmas Day.

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ 32nd game of their 2022-23 campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpUxG_0jqtzp3t00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

