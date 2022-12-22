Read full article on original website
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
KSAT 12
With rifles and razor wire, National Guard and state troopers are blocking migrants at the border in El Paso
EL PASO — National Guard members and state troopers formed a line on the banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and blocked dozens of migrants who had already crossed the river from surrendering to nearby Border Patrol agents. About 75 men, women and children stood on a narrow...
Washington Examiner
Nightmare before Christmas: Border Patrol agents reveal fears about collapse of Title 42
EXCLUSIVE — Thousands of U.S. Border Patrol agents are bracing for a monumental migration event at the southern border with Mexico that is expected to take place when pandemic policy Title 42 ends just days before Christmas, according to six employees who spoke with the Washington Examiner. “Title 42...
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks
The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
Washington Examiner
Mayra Flores calls for Biden to resign for Border Patrol deaths: 'We need our husbands'
An outgoing South Texas congresswoman has called on President Joe Biden to resign following four suicide and line-of-duty deaths of Border Patrol agents on the southern border this past month. GOP Rep. Mayra Flores, whose husband is a Border Patrol agent, accused the Biden administration of being indifferent about ending...
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
Biden has poisoned any immigration amnesty by not enforcing border
Biden has poisoned the well for any immigration compromise or possible DACA amnesty by ignoring crisis. Current plan would just make border problem worse.
Venezuelan migrants clash with Mexican police, pollute Rio Grande on Texas border, officials say
Venezuelan migrants clashed with Mexican authorities Monday as police tried clearing out a camp near the Rio Grande.
Illegal immigrants crossing easily into Texas caught on video, but not by Border Patrol
A video has been posted to social media that shows how easy it is for some people to get across the southern border into Texas. Instagram user @therealfitfamelpaso posted the video, which Fox News then reposted. The footage shows fourteen illegal immigrants crossing a border fence separating Mexico from Texas before avoiding traffic along State Highway 375.
Texas border checkpoint thwarts smuggling of 15 migrants, 3,000 pounds of liquid meth disguised as bleach
A migrant smuggling operation was thwarted with the help of X-ray technology at a Texas Border Patrol checkpoint earlier this month — one day after agents at the same facility intercepted a truck carrying liquid meth disguised as bleach, federal authorities said. The two shocking discoveries were made by the Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint station in Texas — about 40 minutes north of the US-Mexico international border. First, on Dec. 8, agents pulled over a commercial 18-wheeler and found over 3,000 pounds of meth that was inside containers masquerading as an everyday household product, according to...
Mayorkas defends DHS record amid record illegal border crossings
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended efforts along the southern border on Monday, despite record number of illegal crossings.
Biden to visit Mexico as migrant crisis continues at border
WASHINGTON — President Biden will visit Mexico City next month for a meeting with the leaders of Canada and Mexico as the migrant crisis continues along the southern border. The Jan. 9-10 trip, confirmed by White House spokesman John Kirby, coincides with record-breaking illegal border crossings, which could worsen if the Supreme Court allows the Title 42 COVID-19 expulsion policy to end. It will be Biden’s first trip as president to Latin America, as well as his first to another Western Hemisphere nation, and will feature talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador, known...
Biden's DHS secretary is a liar and 'deserved the cold welcome' from Border Patrol, says Arizona sheriff
Pinal County, Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss DHS Secretary Mayorkas receiving a cold welcome from Border Patrol agents after repeatedly lying about the border.
New York Post
US Border Patrol agent killed chasing illegal immigrants in Texas
A US Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while chasing a group of illegal immigrants, according to a Texas congresswoman. The agent, Raul Gonzalez, was involved in a chase near Mission, Texas, Wednesday when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, the chief of Border Patrol tweeted. The 38-year-old agent...
Washington Examiner
‘Spectacularly ugly’ 2.6M border crossings predicted for 2023
This year’s near invasion of immigrants over the southern border is about to get worse, according to an expert who has accurately predicted the recent surges under the Trump and Biden administrations. Steven Kopits, the president of Princeton Policy Advisors, said that he expects 2.6 million to cross the...
Texas DPS border raid captures human smugglers, illegal migrants in ‘stash house’
EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety uses a range of tactics including air surveillance and agents on the ground to smash human trafficking rings operated by cartels. Both were deployed this week to raid a “stash house” in the border city’s downtown which held 12 migrants who had sneaked into America illegally from Mexico. One of the agency’s pilots had spotted a red Jeep from the sky as it lumbered down Country Club Road — the vehicle’s back end sloping down under the weight of all the people crammed inside. “Vehicles that are loaded down like that...
