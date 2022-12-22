Read full article on original website
'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort says Sam Bankman-Fried has 'diarrhea of the mouth' after the FTX founder's media appearances
Up until his arrest Monday, Sam Bankman-Fried had done several interviews with journalists despite his lawyers telling him not to talk.
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail
When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried quietly purchased major Democratic data firm
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly bought a major Democratic voter analytics software company over the summer, chasing away the firm's other investors.
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
Sam Bankman-Fried is in jail, but legal watchers are wondering: Where's ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison?
The sparse indictment against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is tight-lipped on prosecutors' sights on others in his circle, like Caroline Ellison.
Judge Throws Out Most of the Indictment Against Kathy Hochul’s Former Top Lieutenant Accused of Bribery
A federal judge in Manhattan threw out three of five charges in an indictment lodged against New York’s former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (D), formerly the second-in-command to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken found in a 38-page opinion and order that federal prosecutors failed...
Florida Lawmaker Indicted On Fraud Charges
State Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in an alleged scheme to defraud the Small Business Association and obtain coronavirus-related business loans, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Harding, R-Ocala, “obtained and attempted to obtain more
Futurism
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile
One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering
After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
'Dirtbag' Sam Bankman-Fried is 'worse than Madoff' but likely won't stand trial, Pirro says
Samuel Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency investor and founder of the FTX platform, landed at Westchester County Airport late Wednesday night.
Sam Bankman-Fried had to be 'awakened' by a court official after closing his eyes during his extradition hearing, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried was in court in the Bahamas on Monday, where he was expected to agree to extradition to the US over eight criminal charges.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried lands in New York following extradition from Bahamas
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried landed in New York Wednesday night, following his extradition from the Bahamas. He faces multiple criminal charges following FTX's collapse.
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
Ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang plead guilty to charges and are cooperating with authorities, US attorneys say
Ellison and Wang are cooperating with the investigation into the collapse of FTX, said Damian Williams, the US attorney for the SDNY.
bitcoinist.com
Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse
While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection.
Four hackers indicted for stealing U.S. tax returns
Officials unsealed indictments against four people accused of hacking U.S. businesses and using stolen personal data to file falsified tax returns with the IRS, federal officials said on Monday. Driving the news: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida unsealed indictments charging Akinola Taylor, Olayemi Adafin, Olakunle...
Bloody property disputes a dark side of Mexico real estate
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A grisly pre-Christmas killing of two young men and their uncle at an early 1900s house in Mexico City cast attention on the dark side of the capital’s booming real estate market, fed by a lack of legal documents and gangs that illegally seize properties.
gcaptain.com
Dozens of Ships Stuck Off Iran as Payment Snags Bite – Sources
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West’s sanctions on Iran over...
Silicon Valley biotech companies busted for fraud, prosecutors say
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two Silicon Valley biotechnology companies and their co-founder will pay more than $10 million to the United States to resolve allegations of fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds. Dr. Paul Andrew Rhodes co-founded two technology companies, iSense and Specific Diagnostics. iSense designs and develops applications for colorimetric sensor arrays. Specific, headquartered […]
