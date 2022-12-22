ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New York Post

This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail

When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California.  US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
PALO ALTO, CA
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lawmaker Indicted On Fraud Charges

State Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in an alleged scheme to defraud the Small Business Association and obtain coronavirus-related business loans, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Harding, R-Ocala, “obtained and attempted to obtain more
FLORIDA STATE
Futurism

Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile

One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
The Independent

Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering

After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
FLORIDA STATE
bitcoinist.com

Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse

While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
Reuters

Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Four hackers indicted for stealing U.S. tax returns

Officials unsealed indictments against four people accused of hacking U.S. businesses and using stolen personal data to file falsified tax returns with the IRS, federal officials said on Monday. Driving the news: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida unsealed indictments charging Akinola Taylor, Olayemi Adafin, Olakunle...
gcaptain.com

Dozens of Ships Stuck Off Iran as Payment Snags Bite – Sources

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West’s sanctions on Iran over...
KRON4 News

Silicon Valley biotech companies busted for fraud, prosecutors say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two Silicon Valley biotechnology companies and their co-founder will pay more than $10 million to the United States to resolve allegations of fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds. Dr. Paul Andrew Rhodes co-founded two technology companies, iSense and Specific Diagnostics.  iSense designs and develops applications for colorimetric sensor arrays.  Specific, headquartered […]
SAN JOSE, CA
