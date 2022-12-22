Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 out-of-town suspects arrested, linked to numerous package thefts in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing packages from various homes throughout a Benicia neighborhood, the Benicia Police Department announced on Facebook. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a call around 4:48 p.m. of a report that two individuals linked to a gold SUV […]
KRON4
Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports....
KTVU FOX 2
SF mother arrested for killing daughters aged 1 & 5: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - Two young children were found dead inside a home in Bayview Friday morning, San Francisco police said. An arrest has been made, and an investigation is ongoing,. Police have arrested San Francisco resident and mother, Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam, 34, for two counts of homicide. Green was transported...
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman arrested for killing 2 children
Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Motorcyclist dies in Oakland crash as he escorted deceased father to cemetery
OAKLAND, Calif. - A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of...
San Mateo man accused of pointing gun at 4-year-old arrested, weapons seized
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Mateo man was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of pointing a gun at a man and his young son, the San Mateo Police Department said in a press release. Officers searched the suspect’s home and found a large collection of weapons. Officers responded to the 600 […]
Piedmont officers shatter car window to arrest stolen vehicle suspect: police
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A female suspect accused of vehicle theft was arrested overnight Thursday, the Piedmont Police Department announced in a Facebook post. As they were trying to make the arrest around 2:30 a.m., officers were forced to break into the rear passenger window when the suspect refused to exit the car. The unidentified […]
Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
KCRA.com
Anonymous tipsters split $125,000 payout for Stockton serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two anonymous tipsters are splitting a $125,000 reward after helping Stockton police with details that led to the arrest of the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This is one of the largest rewards ever given out, according to Stockton...
Highway 68 back open after Oakland man hit by car in deadly collision
Highway 68 near the Toro Cafe is back open after a man was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning. The post Highway 68 back open after Oakland man hit by car in deadly collision appeared first on KION546.
Baby found unresponsive with fentanyl in system, parents arrested
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) –The parents of an 18-month-old child who was found unresponsive with narcotics in their system in October have been arrested, according to the Alameda Police Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 when officers initiated a child endangerment investigation after responding to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old, the department said in […]
Woman arrested after 1-year-old, 5-year-old found dead in SF home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was arrested Friday in connection with the death of two young children, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release. SFPD officers found a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old dead inside a home. Officers were called to Navy Road at approximately 7:37 a.m. Friday in response to a […]
VIDEO: Oakland burglary suspects caught on camera, still at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way. A 1990s four-door […]
Attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old walking with mother in Petaluma, police say
A Petaluma mother had a scary moment Thursday night when a suspect attempted to grab and kidnap her child while they were walking, but was unsuccessful.
Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache
SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
Woman killed while standing next to parked car in hit-and-run Concord crash
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Concord Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP said the woman was standing next to her parked car when she was struck. CHP was called to Marsh Drive near Aria Drive at about 8:50 p.m. for the report of a crash. […]
3 arrested, group accused of stealing $180K from gas station in Sunnyvale
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to an orchestrated theft at a Valero Gas Station in Sunnyvale, according to a news alert from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. The suspects are part of a group that is accused of causing $200,000 in total damages to the gas station. The incident […]
SFPD recovers girl's stolen toy pigeon, coordinating return to owner
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The holidays are right around the corner, and one girl will be able to celebrate them with her favorite stuffed toy. “Pidgey Magoo” was stolen on Dec. 8 when a male suspect took a girl’s backpack, which had the stuffed animal in it, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed in hit-and-run near Concord airport Wednesday
CONCORD, Calif. - A woman died in a hit-and-run near Concord's Buchanan Field Airport on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported around 8:50 p.m. on Marsh Drive, a street bordering the airport, near Aria Drive. The woman was outside of her parked Dodge Caliber when a vehicle going north hit her and her car, CHP officials said.
ksro.com
Oakland Man Waiting to Be Extradited to Marin County for Assault
An Oakland man is awaiting extradition to Marin County on charges that he allegedly struck and injured a San Rafael police officer with a stolen vehicle. The incident happened earlier this month near the San Rafael Yacht Club. The suspect, James Flournoy, was able to avoid arrest after he rammed into several vehicles and fled the scene. The man was arrested Monday by San Pablo police in the East Bay. He was booked into the Contra Costa County jail on charges of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon. The injured officer is recovering.
