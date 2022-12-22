ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4

Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports....
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF mother arrested for killing daughters aged 1 & 5: Police

SAN FRANCISCO - Two young children were found dead inside a home in Bayview Friday morning, San Francisco police said. An arrest has been made, and an investigation is ongoing,. Police have arrested San Francisco resident and mother, Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam, 34, for two counts of homicide. Green was transported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF woman arrested for killing 2 children

Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Baby found unresponsive with fentanyl in system, parents arrested

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) –The parents of an 18-month-old child who was found unresponsive with narcotics in their system in October have been arrested, according to the Alameda Police Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 when officers initiated a child endangerment investigation after responding to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old, the department said in […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Oakland burglary suspects caught on camera, still at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way. A 1990s four-door […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache

SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed in hit-and-run near Concord airport Wednesday

CONCORD, Calif. - A woman died in a hit-and-run near Concord's Buchanan Field Airport on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported around 8:50 p.m. on Marsh Drive, a street bordering the airport, near Aria Drive. The woman was outside of her parked Dodge Caliber when a vehicle going north hit her and her car, CHP officials said.
CONCORD, CA
ksro.com

Oakland Man Waiting to Be Extradited to Marin County for Assault

An Oakland man is awaiting extradition to Marin County on charges that he allegedly struck and injured a San Rafael police officer with a stolen vehicle. The incident happened earlier this month near the San Rafael Yacht Club. The suspect, James Flournoy, was able to avoid arrest after he rammed into several vehicles and fled the scene. The man was arrested Monday by San Pablo police in the East Bay. He was booked into the Contra Costa County jail on charges of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon. The injured officer is recovering.
OAKLAND, CA

