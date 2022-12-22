ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Raiders: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. This week the Steelers are at home to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. They are playing with a heavy heart after the sudden loss of Steelers icon Franco Harris. Pittsburgh continues to cling to the slimmest of playoff hopes and will need to battle the Raiders and the cold in prime time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys

It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16

There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
FanSided

Forget this Eagles-Cowboys game; focus on the next one

This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will prod and probe one another. But they’ll show little, knowing a big rematch awaits. Looking forward to a great clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys?. You’re going to have to wait another month. Yes, the Cowboys host....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rolling out

Franco Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ legacy

Franco Harris was a legendary Pittsburgh Steeler player known for his skill and leadership both on and off the field. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Harris played in four Super Bowls with the Steelers, winning all of them. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990. Harris...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
FanSided

Paul Allen delivers another perfect radio call for Vikings game-winning 61-yard FG (Video)

The Vikings radio call from Paul Allen was another gem as the energetic broadcaster was perfect for Minnesota’s game-winning 61-yard field goal vs NY. Even after the Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history in Week 15 against the Colts with a wild overtime win, there might not have been a more popular person on the planet than Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Texans upset Titans

Let’s check in on the AFC Standings and NFL Playoff Picture after the Texans stunned the Titans in Week 16 and flipped a division lead. As the NFL season gets closer to the end of the year, games matter more than they ever have for teams trying to punch a playoff ticket.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 reasons the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl, 1 reason they won’t

The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC. There are a number of reasons that they could win the Super Bowl, but one that suggests they can not. After scraping together an ugly Week 15 win in Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced their record to 11-3 and secured their seventh-straight AFC West title. The streak of dominance that the Chiefs have been on over the better part of the past decade is the best that has ever been in the division, and Kansas City appears to be on track for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

NFL Week 16 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Saturday

The red-hot Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 16. The holiday season is here and that means the push for the playoffs is really heating up in the NFL. With tight races for division titles and postseason berths in both conferences, avoiding upsets is critical for teams who want to play football after Week 18.
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy