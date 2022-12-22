Jurrion Dickey signs with Oregon, completes banner Early National Signing Day for Ducks

The first day of the Early National Signing Day period finished with a big score for the Oregon Ducks and Jurrion Dickey was the final prize.

The 5-star receiver from Menlo-Atherton senior signed his letter of intent just after 6 p.m. local time, giving the Ducks their 25th signage of a truly productive day.

In the morning, Oregon received a giant gift in the form of 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, a 5-star recruit from national champion St. John Bosco who seemed destined for USC.

Shortly after, another top California recruit, 4-star cornerback Daylen Austin from Long Beach Poly, flipped from LSU to the Ducks.

Dickey added the bow to the Ducks' fantastic opening early signing day with his signature.

He's one of several Bay Area-to-Oregon wide receiver connections over the years, including the team's current leading pass catcher Troy Franklin, who also graduated from Menlo-Atherton.

Dickey, the nation's No. 15 overall recruit and No. 2 wide receiver, is the program's second-highest-rated receiver behind only Cameron Colvin, another Bay Area product out of De La Salle-Concord.

After three fantastic and productive seasons at Valley Christian-San Jose (120 catches, 2,084 yards, 31 TDs), Dickey announced in June he would be leaving the school.

Reports had him going to a Southern California high school, but eventually in August, he wound up at his hometown school Menlo-Atherton, where he immediately made a huge impact.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder accounted for 239 yards and four touchdowns, including six catches for 170 yards, in a 48-34 opening home win against Bellarmine .

Jurrion Dickey on his way to one of his four touchdowns in a season-opening win over Bellarmine. Photo: Greg Jungferman

But after four games (20 catches, 453 yards, six touchdowns), Dickey came down with a leg injury and never returned.

He committed to Oregon on May 2 but took an unofficial visit to Miami on June 6, starting months of speculation that he would head South. Since then he's got more offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia.

On Oct 1, he took another unofficial offer to Oregon. All along he apparently was committed to the Ducks.