ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Jurrion Dickey signs with Oregon, completes banner Early National Signing Day for Ducks

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zScUR_0jqtywLb00

The first day of the Early National Signing Day period finished with a big score for the Oregon Ducks and Jurrion Dickey was the final prize.

The 5-star receiver from Menlo-Atherton senior signed his letter of intent just after 6 p.m. local time, giving the Ducks their 25th signage of a truly productive day.

In the morning, Oregon received a giant gift in the form of 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, a 5-star recruit from national champion St. John Bosco who seemed destined for USC.

Shortly after, another top California recruit, 4-star cornerback Daylen Austin from Long Beach Poly, flipped from LSU to the Ducks.

Dickey added the bow to the Ducks' fantastic opening early signing day with his signature.

He's one of several Bay Area-to-Oregon wide receiver connections over the years, including the team's current leading pass catcher Troy Franklin, who also graduated from Menlo-Atherton.

Dickey, the nation's No. 15 overall recruit and No. 2 wide receiver, is the program's second-highest-rated receiver behind only Cameron Colvin, another Bay Area product out of De La Salle-Concord.

After three fantastic and productive seasons at Valley Christian-San Jose (120 catches, 2,084 yards, 31 TDs), Dickey announced in June he would be leaving the school.

Reports had him going to a Southern California high school, but eventually in August, he wound up at his hometown school Menlo-Atherton, where he immediately made a huge impact.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder accounted for 239 yards and four touchdowns, including six catches for 170 yards, in a 48-34 opening home win against Bellarmine .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyZI4_0jqtywLb00
Jurrion Dickey on his way to one of his four touchdowns in a season-opening win over Bellarmine. Photo: Greg Jungferman

But after four games (20 catches, 453 yards, six touchdowns), Dickey came down with a leg injury and never returned.

He committed to Oregon on May 2 but took an unofficial visit to Miami on June 6, starting months of speculation that he would head South. Since then he's got more offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia.

On Oct 1, he took another unofficial offer to Oregon. All along he apparently was committed to the Ducks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Is overlapping signing day and bowl season best for college football?

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith held his first press conference after the Beavers were selected to play in the Las Vegas Bowl from inside a vehicle. He was on a recruiting visit and stepped out of a player’s home for a few minutes to talk about playing Florida. Smith had no choice but to juggle these two responsibilities — getting his team ready for a bowl game and finishing up recruiting for the early signing period — because that is the way the college football calendar is set. Late December is bowl season and Wednesday was the first day recruits could sign a National Letter of Intent to make their commitments official.
CORVALLIS, OR
750thegame.com

Best Of BFT: Cristobal’s Exit Interview, Lanning’s BFT Debut, and more

Mario Cristobal's infamous exit interview from Oregon and Dan Lanning's BFT debut a few weeks later featured on The Best of The Bald Faced Truth. All week we’ve been revisiting some top moments over the last year-plus on The Bald Faced Truth with John Canzano. Leading off Friday’s ‘Best...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support

EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
EUGENE, OR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy