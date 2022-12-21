ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless woman outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. The incident appears to have happened within the last several days, during extremely cold weather, outside of the Triple S Food Mart on Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy