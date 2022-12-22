As metro area shelters open, experts and activists argue that only opening them in extreme temperatures isn't enough.

As the cold moved in, emergency shelters started filling up faster than expected. "We have flexed, and we flexed overnight, we went beyond our number of cots and just started taking people in to get in out of the cold," Britta Fisher said.Fisher is the Director of Denver's Department of Housing and Stability, one of the agencies helping with the cold weather response.The Denver Coliseum was set up in preparation for the arctic storm. It has a capacity for 225 people. "What can we do, it's cold out here," one man said as he made his way inside the emergency shelter.Wednesday night,...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO