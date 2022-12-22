As metro area shelters open, experts and activists argue that only opening them in extreme temperatures isn't enough.

Read full article on original website
Related
travellemming.com
19 Best Denver Suburbs for 2023 (By a Local)
I’ve lived in a suburb of Denver for years, and in this guide, I’ll share the absolute best Denver suburbs. Some suburbs of Denver are close to the mountains, some have high-ranking private schools, and some have affordable homes. Regardless of your priorities, there’s a great option for you near the Mile High City.
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
denverite.com
Remembering Tattered Cover’s longtime owner Joyce Meskis
On Thursday, longtime Tattered Cover owner Joyce Meskis passed away at her home, surrounded by family, according to a social media post from the independent bookstore chain. Meskis was the shop’s second and longest-standing owner, running Tattered Cover from 1974 until she sold it in 2015. At the shop’s...
Emergency preparations appear to have worked as metro Denver avoids major catastrophe amid plunging cold
The bitterly cold arctic air that consumed Colorado and the rest of the country on Thursday delayed flights, closed highways, and forced businesses and offices to shut their doors. But, by all indications, the arduous work — and incessant warnings — to prepare communities for the precipitous drop in temperature...
Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency
It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
denverite.com
After a record number of mass shooting injuries in Colorado, Denver wants to teach you what to do in an active shooter situation
Denver’s Office of Emergency Management wants Denverites to be prepared. Sadly, these days that includes being ready for active shooter situations. Come January, OEM will host a virtual class on what to do in an active shooter situation. A second class on what to do if someone is bleeding from a gunshot or knife wound, will also be offered later in the month.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-25 northbound lane closures, coldest on record since 1990
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 7:00 p.m.: Two northbound I-25 lanes close in Castle Rock, latest snow totals. Two right lanes on I-25 between Wilcox Street and Meadows Parkway closed due to a crash just before...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
Tenants across Denver metro face deep freeze without heat
Households across the Denver metro are facing record, sub-zero temperatures. The bitterly cold reality is tenfold for those left without heat via frozen pipes, which wreaked havoc on boiling systems.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Lakewood family pleads for bulldog’s return
The Arellano family says Stella, an Old English bulldog, was snatched Dec. 15 after slipping through the family’s front door, near South Harlan and Florida.
EDITORIAL: Don’t leave Denver in the deep freeze
In a case of ironically awkward timing, a handful of climate activists called on the Denver City Council earlier this week to mandate that future homes in the city be all electric. As reported by The Gazette, the appeal was directed to a council committee deliberating changes to the city building code — only a day ahead of an arctic blast forecast for the city and entire state.
Vandals have opened hydrants 5 times in Aurora, spilling millions of gallons of water
AURORA, Colo. — Vandals have opened hydrants five times across Aurora since Oct. 30, spilling a half-million gallons of water each time – one of them in sub-zero temperatures this week – Aurora Water said on Friday. Aurora Water and the Aurora Police Department asked for tips...
Live blog: Multiple road closures throughout the state as arctic blast grips CO
An arctic airmass is moving into Colorado, dropping temperatures dangerously low with wind chills as low as -50 degrees across both the plains and mountains.
At least one person died from exposure to sub-zero temps, City of Denver says
City officials told Denver7 one outdoor fatality related to environmental exposure was reported Thursday.
City opens overflow shelters after Coliseum hits capacity overnight
As the cold moved in, emergency shelters started filling up faster than expected. "We have flexed, and we flexed overnight, we went beyond our number of cots and just started taking people in to get in out of the cold," Britta Fisher said.Fisher is the Director of Denver's Department of Housing and Stability, one of the agencies helping with the cold weather response.The Denver Coliseum was set up in preparation for the arctic storm. It has a capacity for 225 people. "What can we do, it's cold out here," one man said as he made his way inside the emergency shelter.Wednesday night,...
Casa Bonita reopening date announced by 'South Park' creators
DENVER — One of Colorado's most iconic restaurants known for food and fun in a festive atmosphere, Casa Bonita, will be reopening in May 2023. More snow, a winning Denver Broncos season and the reopening of the Lakewood fixture famous for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas: That's what "South Park" creators and restaurant owners Matt Parker and Trey Stone said Coloradans want the most for Christmas.
Aurora mayor wants law against ‘export’ of homeless
Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor Mike Coffman discusses that new plan, and much more, on "Colorado Point of View" this Sunday.
Person rushed to hospital after shooting in Denver
Around 7:09 p.m., Denver PD said in a tweet that officers were investigating a shooting in the 4600 block of North Kittredge. A male victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Denver Zoo to host special experience for guests with autism, sensory processing disorders on Dec. 31
DENVER (KRDO) -- For more than three decades, the Denver Zoo has transformed its 80-acre campus into Colorado's wildest winter wonderland known as Zoo Lights presented by Your Front Range Toyota Stores. However, several features in the attraction contain flashing lights and active seasonal music which can overwhelm guests with autism and sensory processing disorders The post Denver Zoo to host special experience for guests with autism, sensory processing disorders on Dec. 31 appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 2