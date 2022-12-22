ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.

Picozzi has raised thousands of dollars for The Tomorrow Fund ever since he first started elaborately decorating his front yard for the holidays more than 15 years ago.

He encourages those who visit his holiday lights display to leave donations and letters in a clearly-marked box outside his home.

The mayor said he’s received countless letters from children throughout the years.

But one letter from a girl named Kassidy brought a tear to his eye Wednesday night.

Picozzi shared the letter on social media:

“Dear Mr. Picozzi,

My name is Kassidy. I am a fourth grader. This past spring, I had a lemonade stand. I raised $101 for The Tomorrow Fund. Every year, I want to help kids and their families. Thank you for the beautiful light display.”

“This will join a collection of children’s letters that I have saved over the years,” the mayor said. “I read them on occasion to remind me that there are truly wonderful people in the world.”

Picozzi said Kassidy has “a beautiful heart” and should be proud of herself, adding that he would love to meet her.

The mayor asked that anyone who might know Kassidy contact him directly so he can reach out.

