'Just a wild story': Message in a bottle finds unbelievable way home to Parma family

PARMA, Ohio — This story starts nearly 23 years ago, when the Mural family from Parma was on vacation in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and buried a message in a bottle. "I think it was our first day on the beach," Zenon Mural remembers. "We have all this pent-up energy, so we found a shovel at the beach house and said, 'Why don't we dig a hole?'"
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
2nd child found safe after twins’ kidnapping in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The second child in a pair of 5-month-old twins who were kidnapped in Ohio was found safe in Indiana, police say. WOIO reports 5-month-old Kason Thomass was found safe in Indianapolis, Indiana, Thursday evening, according to Columbus police. Kason was found Dec. 22 near a...
A home for the holidays: Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry program houses homeless families

CLEVELAND, Ohio – This Christmas, one local mother and her three children are celebrating a different kind of holiday: one year in a stable home they can call their own. They’d previously been living at the Zelma George Family Shelter for five months, after the woman became a single parent, lost one of her last family members and fell into hardship, culminating in their utilities being shut off and losing their housing.
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System

CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
11-year-old girl missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 11-year-old Doralie Morales. She was described by police as 4′6″ tall, 102 pounds, with blonde curly hair, and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants,...
How to keep yourself safe in frigid temperatures

CLEVELAND — Never underestimate wind chill. Frost nip can begin in as little as 30 seconds on exposed or under-protected skin. The pins and needles sensation is a warning sign to get inside and get warm, because frost bite can occur in minutes, too. "Wind speed is something people...
