CLEVELAND, Ohio – This Christmas, one local mother and her three children are celebrating a different kind of holiday: one year in a stable home they can call their own. They’d previously been living at the Zelma George Family Shelter for five months, after the woman became a single parent, lost one of her last family members and fell into hardship, culminating in their utilities being shut off and losing their housing.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO