hometownstations.com
A mother shares her journey of having a large brain aneurysm removed while pregnant
(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Mallory Wehage, who is a mother of three, reflects on the difficult journey she faced after doctors at Cleveland Clinic found a golf-ball-sized aneurysm on her brain. “It was in the back portion of my head. It was pushing on my spinal cord which was causing a...
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the worst-case scenario': Ohio couple among thousands struggling to get home for holidays
CLEVELAND — Leslie Porach and her husband, Mike, decided to take a pre-holiday getaway to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as a gift to themselves ahead of the hustle and bustle of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and all that goes along with both of them. What You Need To Know.
WTOL-TV
'Just a wild story': Message in a bottle finds unbelievable way home to Parma family
PARMA, Ohio — This story starts nearly 23 years ago, when the Mural family from Parma was on vacation in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and buried a message in a bottle. "I think it was our first day on the beach," Zenon Mural remembers. "We have all this pent-up energy, so we found a shovel at the beach house and said, 'Why don't we dig a hole?'"
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
For caregivers, holiday times present new challenges: Here’s how you can help
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The holidays can be a stressful time of year for anyone, but for those who have taken on the role of caregiver for an aging or disabled family member, the holiday season can be especially challenging. As extended family and friends come together, experts say there...
cleveland19.com
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
Cleveland Clinic designs its spaces for patients and the best health care, not urban renewal
In his Dec. 17 commentary, Steven Litt cited many architectural failures at the Cleveland Clinic main campus made irrespective of its mission and patient needs (”Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus”). For one, he claimed that the buildings and garages were too...
actionnews5.com
2nd child found safe after twins’ kidnapping in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The second child in a pair of 5-month-old twins who were kidnapped in Ohio was found safe in Indiana, police say. WOIO reports 5-month-old Kason Thomass was found safe in Indianapolis, Indiana, Thursday evening, according to Columbus police. Kason was found Dec. 22 near a...
A home for the holidays: Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry program houses homeless families
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This Christmas, one local mother and her three children are celebrating a different kind of holiday: one year in a stable home they can call their own. They’d previously been living at the Zelma George Family Shelter for five months, after the woman became a single parent, lost one of her last family members and fell into hardship, culminating in their utilities being shut off and losing their housing.
cleveland19.com
Travel scams to watch out for this holiday season: ‘A lot of people are naughty, not nice’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After buying presents and booking trips, the last thing you want this holiday season is to be scammed out of your money. “The sad thing is that during the holidays, a lot of people are naughty, not nice,” said Danny Karon. “Don’t let that happen to you.”
orthospinenews.com
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System
CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio homeless outreach groups prepare shelters, meals ahead of bitterly cold weather
With temperatures plummeting to single digits starting Friday, organizations that serve unhoused individuals in Northeast Ohio are gearing up to provide meals and a place to stay. The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH) has been reaching out to the unsheltered in Cleveland this week to alert them of...
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
cleveland19.com
11-year-old girl missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 11-year-old Doralie Morales. She was described by police as 4′6″ tall, 102 pounds, with blonde curly hair, and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants,...
cleveland19.com
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city. The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police. Police said the homes were damaged...
WTOL-TV
How to keep yourself safe in frigid temperatures
CLEVELAND — Never underestimate wind chill. Frost nip can begin in as little as 30 seconds on exposed or under-protected skin. The pins and needles sensation is a warning sign to get inside and get warm, because frost bite can occur in minutes, too. "Wind speed is something people...
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
Winter Storm Elliott arrives in Northeast Ohio: Updates on flight cancellations and road conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott rearranged Northeast Ohio’s Christmas plans, clogging roads and airports, preventing any last-minute shopping excursions and barricading us in our homes. And it looks like the freezing temperatures will stay with us for at least a few more days, even if the snow...
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland ambassadors prepared for winter weather over Christmas weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Downtown Cleveland Ambassadors will be out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They are also bracing for the wintery weather headed to Northeast Ohio. Olivia Willis with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance said they will make sure the ambassadors are able to keep warm during the...
