ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Grinch busted for trying to steal Christmas in Massillon

By Laura Morrison
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6u6S_0jqtx6wD00

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — Wearing a jumpsuit and cuffs, the Grinch walked into court — his charges stemmed from attempting to steal Christmas for sport. The charges were steep, he faced eight to 20 years, he appeared in front of Judge Eddie Elum, and a jury of his peers.

“You slithered and slunk, with a smile most unpleasant. Around each room, you tried to take every present,” Judge Elum said.

Arrested since Friday last week, the Grinch had no lawyer and did not move to speak.

“He’s been seen serving our veterans, your honor, through the sheriff’s office food drive,” Sheriff George Maier said.

The sheriff claimed the Grinch had a change deep inside.

“I think the most likely reason of all, may have been that his heart was too sizes too small,” Maier said.

WJW photo

Judge Elum looked to the jury, without giving an inch. He bellowed his voice: “Should I release Mr. Grinch?”

The jury exclaimed yes, and Mr. Grinch lost all fear. He was now a free man; his name had been cleared.

“Maybe Christmas Mr. Grinch, doesn’t come from a store,” Elum said. “Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”

The Grinch was still green, but he was no longer blue. No more need for jail …

“Because his heart grew,” 5-year-old Alaina Maier said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: The manager of a Manchester Road store reported a man and woman left the store Dec. 9 with two bags of unpaid merchandise and a cat carrier and fled in a vehicle. The manager provided a description of the two and the vehicle’s license number, which was found to be invalid.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy