New York State

Busted! New York Jets’ Assistant Coach Banned from NFL, and Here’s Why

The NFL has completed its investigation into New York Jets' assistant coach, Miles Austin, and the results weren't in his favor. A ten-year veteran of the NFL, Austin racked up 5,273 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns as a wide receiver. After spending time as a scout with the Dallas Cowboys, Austin turned to coaching, and is currently in his second season as the wide receivers coach of the New York Jets.
NEW YORK STATE
‘Game Face': New York Giants’ Coach Cites Bizarre Change for Team’s Turnaround

Most sports fans know this, but sports and superstitions go hand-in-hand. Sometimes, baseball players will choose not to step on the foul lines when crossing onto the field of play. Other times, hockey players will put on their skates, socks and pads in a certain order every time. Still other times, athletes and coaches will manipulate their hair in a certain way, or not touch it at all, for weeks at a time in order to ensure they're doing their part to will their team to a win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Zach Wilson is ‘done’ as Jets QB

Zach Wilson is finito as quarterback of the Jets. That’s according to former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who skewered Wilson as uninspiring after a performance against the Jaguars Thursday night in which Wilson was 9-18 for 92 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. “He’s giving them nothing to be inspired about,” Fitzpatrick said on Amazon’s postgame show. “That was my biggest issue watching the game today. We’ve seen the splash plays. We’ve seen a little bit of growth. He’s starting to say the right things even though he might not believe them. “But guys in the middle can see authenticity. Guys in the...
Spotted in Syracuse! Upstate NY Sports Fans React to Bills’ Courtside Cameo

As the Orange took the floor against Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, a few notable ticket-holders made their way to their seats. One of those people was Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, who parked himself in one of his courtside seats to root on the Orange in their conference home opener. Seated next to him, however, were a few faces that Upstate New York sports fans were quick to recognize.
SYRACUSE, NY
Former Albany Foe Will Provide Flexibility For Stacked Mets

Back on May 3rd of 2015, Danny Mendick was playing shortstop for UMass-Lowell over at University Field, on the campus of UAlbany. The Rochester, New York native went 1-3 with 2 walks and a run scored in the America East match-up. The former Riverhawk played a flawless shortstop that day. A few weeks later, Mendick was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 22nd round of the MLB draft. Fast forward 7-years and a few months and that former foe of the Great Danes, Danny Mendick, just signed a $1 million contract to play for Steve Cohen's star-studded, super-team in Queens.
QUEENS, NY
Schenectady, NY
