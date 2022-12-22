Zach Wilson is finito as quarterback of the Jets. That’s according to former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who skewered Wilson as uninspiring after a performance against the Jaguars Thursday night in which Wilson was 9-18 for 92 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. “He’s giving them nothing to be inspired about,” Fitzpatrick said on Amazon’s postgame show. “That was my biggest issue watching the game today. We’ve seen the splash plays. We’ve seen a little bit of growth. He’s starting to say the right things even though he might not believe them. “But guys in the middle can see authenticity. Guys in the...

1 DAY AGO