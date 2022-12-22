Read full article on original website
Related
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had quite the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Sunday’s game in Dallas.
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Busted! New York Jets’ Assistant Coach Banned from NFL, and Here’s Why
The NFL has completed its investigation into New York Jets' assistant coach, Miles Austin, and the results weren't in his favor. A ten-year veteran of the NFL, Austin racked up 5,273 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns as a wide receiver. After spending time as a scout with the Dallas Cowboys, Austin turned to coaching, and is currently in his second season as the wide receivers coach of the New York Jets.
‘Game Face': New York Giants’ Coach Cites Bizarre Change for Team’s Turnaround
Most sports fans know this, but sports and superstitions go hand-in-hand. Sometimes, baseball players will choose not to step on the foul lines when crossing onto the field of play. Other times, hockey players will put on their skates, socks and pads in a certain order every time. Still other times, athletes and coaches will manipulate their hair in a certain way, or not touch it at all, for weeks at a time in order to ensure they're doing their part to will their team to a win.
Darrelle Revis spells doom for Zach Wilson with Jets Brett Favre warning
Darrelle Revis has a message for Zach Wilson. The New York Jets quarterback got himself a prime chance to remind the franchise why he was selected with the second overall pick back in the 2021 draft in a Thursday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Wilson squandered the...
When will Bills be able to return to Buffalo from Chicago?
The Buffalo Bills usually return home via airplane a few hours after road games but the conditions back in Western New York made that impossible after Saturday’s 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. Bills general manager Brandon Beane got to work on the team’s exit plan before his team...
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Zach Wilson is ‘done’ as Jets QB
Zach Wilson is finito as quarterback of the Jets. That’s according to former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who skewered Wilson as uninspiring after a performance against the Jaguars Thursday night in which Wilson was 9-18 for 92 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. “He’s giving them nothing to be inspired about,” Fitzpatrick said on Amazon’s postgame show. “That was my biggest issue watching the game today. We’ve seen the splash plays. We’ve seen a little bit of growth. He’s starting to say the right things even though he might not believe them. “But guys in the middle can see authenticity. Guys in the...
Lakers News: Hubie Brown's Expectations For Lakers-Mavericks Christmas Match
L.A. faces Luka and co. tomorrow.
Spotted in Syracuse! Upstate NY Sports Fans React to Bills’ Courtside Cameo
As the Orange took the floor against Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, a few notable ticket-holders made their way to their seats. One of those people was Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, who parked himself in one of his courtside seats to root on the Orange in their conference home opener. Seated next to him, however, were a few faces that Upstate New York sports fans were quick to recognize.
Bills' post-game travel after Bears meeting will be altered by Buffalo airport
The Buffalo Bills are on the road at the Chicago Bears for a Week 16 matchup. Like many, their pre-game travels were already switched up. The Bills (11-3) left for Chicago (3-11) early because of the weather. The team originally planned to leave Friday, but did so Thursday. Now they...
Former Albany Foe Will Provide Flexibility For Stacked Mets
Back on May 3rd of 2015, Danny Mendick was playing shortstop for UMass-Lowell over at University Field, on the campus of UAlbany. The Rochester, New York native went 1-3 with 2 walks and a run scored in the America East match-up. The former Riverhawk played a flawless shortstop that day. A few weeks later, Mendick was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 22nd round of the MLB draft. Fast forward 7-years and a few months and that former foe of the Great Danes, Danny Mendick, just signed a $1 million contract to play for Steve Cohen's star-studded, super-team in Queens.
NBC Sports
Officials stopped game before key Jets play over “routine substitution issue”
On Thursday night, with the Jets driving and the score at 16-3 in the fourth quarter, New York faced third and one from the Jacksonville 12. As the play began, officials blew the play dead. The specific reason for the move was never explained. Per the NFL, “it was a...
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0