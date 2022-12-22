Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomers
Last-minute holiday shoppers brave freezing cold in New York
Layer-laden holiday shoppers braved frigid cold temperatures Friday and Saturday to pick up last-minute must-haves, as the aftermath of the recent winter storm left much of the New York City area in a deep chill. Last-minute holiday shoppers brave freezing cold …. Layer-laden holiday shoppers braved frigid cold temperatures Friday...
Highly disruptive storm making holiday travel difficult
This storm will bring everything from heavy rain to strong gusty winds and coastal flooding. Behind it, an arctic cold front will get a frigid airmass where temperatures essentially take a nosedive. Highly disruptive storm making holiday travel difficult. This storm will bring everything from heavy rain to strong gusty...
Intense winter storm hampers holiday travel in NY, NJ
Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as a slew of flights were canceled and roads left slick with rain ahead of an expected flash freeze. Intense winter storm hampers holiday travel in NY, …. Intense winter...
Deep chill forecasted for NYC over holiday weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm that brought heavy rain, gusty winds and major coastal flooding has moved on. Replacing it is an arctic air mass bringing in frigid temperatures along with brutal wind chills. Wind chill warnings and advisories have been issued through Saturday for areas to the north and west of New York City as it will feel colder than -10 degrees. Wind chills that cold could cause frostbite with exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Intense rain, snow scuttle holiday travel plans in NYC, across US
Intense winter weather is making holiday travel anything but merry for millions of Americans. Intense rain, snow scuttle holiday travel plans in …. Intense winter weather is making holiday travel anything but merry for millions of Americans. Sneak peek at the the holiday shops at Bryant Park. PIX11's Alex Lee...
Simple and delicious holiday snacks
Chef George Duncan stopped by New York Living to share some easy eats to serve during the holidays. Chef George Duncan stopped by New York Living to share some easy eats to serve during the holidays. Intense winter storm hampers holiday travel in NY, …. Intense winter weather sweeping across...
Winter storm grounds NYC-area flights, floods roads, downs power
Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as hundreds of flights were canceled, roads were swamped, and thousands were left without power just days before Christmas. Winter storm grounds NYC-area flights, floods roads, …. Intense winter weather...
Sneak peek at the the holiday shops at Bryant Park
PIX11's Alex Lee gets an inside look at several shops at the Holiday Market in Bryant Park. Sneak peek at the the holiday shops at Bryant Park. PIX11's Alex Lee gets an inside look at several shops at the Holiday Market in Bryant Park. Try out this Tiktok gift-wrapping challenge...
NYC nonprofit making Hanukkah wish list come true for thousands of kids
Thousands of children around the world will have something to smile about this Hanukkah, as one organization has made it its mission to help families through illness, trauma and other crises this holiday season. NYC nonprofit making Hanukkah wish list come true …. Thousands of children around the world will...
NYC Salvation Army in need of bell ringers for holiday season
Charles Douglas, an administrator with the Salvation Army in Bushwick Brooklyn, joined PIX11 Morning News to detail the troubling drop in bell ringers. NYC Salvation Army in need of bell ringers for holiday …. Charles Douglas, an administrator with the Salvation Army in Bushwick Brooklyn, joined PIX11 Morning News to...
Domino Sugar sign returns to Brooklyn waterfront
A Domino Sugar sign is back and bright on top of a building on the Brooklyn waterfront. The new permanent replica has been installed and is now visible night and day along the East River. Domino Sugar sign returns to Brooklyn waterfront. A Domino Sugar sign is back and bright...
Catching up with Santa before his biggest night of the year
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many people have already started their holiday vacation, but one man is prepping for his longest night of the year. With just a few days left until Christmas, Mr. G met up with Santa at Nordstrom’s Santa House in New York City, where he was delighting kids of all ages.
Try out this Tiktok gift-wrapping tip this holiday season
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The time is ticking to finish wrapping presents for your loved ones this holiday season. Watch as New York Living anchors Star Harvey and Chris Cimino try out a new Tiktok gift-wrapping hack and compete for the best-wrapped gift. Play the video player for more.
Giving kids books as presents
Reading expert weighs in on the right and wrong way to gift kids books for the holidays. Reading expert weighs in on the right and wrong way to gift kids books for the holidays. TikTok exercise risks. Viral exercise trends are fun to watch on Tiktok, but trying them yourself...
Veterinarian shares tips on how to keep pets warm this winter
NEW YORK (PIX11) – As temperatures drop dramatically in the coming days, it’s important to make sure your four-footed family members stay warm this winter season. Dr. Mark Verdino, the chief veterinarian at the North Shore Animal League America, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday with tips on how to protect your pets during winter weather.
Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s the return of a beloved Christmas classic that’s been sparking holiday joy for generations. PIX11 News will air two versions of its WPIX Yule Log footage on Christmas Day. The iconic 1970 version of the holiday celebration will air from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the original 1966 version — long thought lost — will air from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Highly disruptive storm brings rain, wind, coastal flooding followed by arctic cold temps, possible snow for Christmas
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A powerful storm system started to make its way into the region on Thursday. This storm will bring everything from heavy rain to strong gusty winds and coastal flooding. Behind it, an arctic cold front will get a frigid airmass where temperatures essentially take a nosedive.
One-on-one with NYPD Commissioner Sewell as she wraps 1st year as top cop
PIX11 News sat down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell as she wraps up a very busy year and takes a fresh look at what’s ahead for the New Year. One-on-one with NYPD Commissioner Sewell as she wraps …. PIX11 News sat down for an...
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings. Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused...
Separate Queens hit-and-run crashes critically injure 2 men minutes apart: police
Two men were critically injured in separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred just minutes apart and miles away Wednesday night in Queens, according to authorities. Separate Queens hit-and-run crashes critically injure …. Two men were critically injured in separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred just minutes apart and miles away Wednesday night...
