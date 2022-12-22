NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm that brought heavy rain, gusty winds and major coastal flooding has moved on. Replacing it is an arctic air mass bringing in frigid temperatures along with brutal wind chills. Wind chill warnings and advisories have been issued through Saturday for areas to the north and west of New York City as it will feel colder than -10 degrees. Wind chills that cold could cause frostbite with exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO