Three in-state prep standouts sign with Oklahoma on first day of early signing period

By Michael Kinney

Photo of Norman North's Chapman McKown

NORMAN - When it comes to recruiting, the goal of almost every college football program in the nation is to win their own backyard.

That is especially true for the elite schools who want to lock up the premier talent in their state and not give them a chance to display their talents somewhere else.

With one full year under his belt as the head coach at Oklahoma, coach Brent Venables came into this year’s early signing day looking to do the same.

Out of the Sooners' 24 total signees, only Jacobe Johnson (Mustang), Erik McCarty (McAlester) and preferred walk-on Chapman McKown (Norman North) hail from inside the state lines.

While the list may not be vast, it is heavy on premium talent.

At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Johnson was a consensus 4-star recruit. Every scouting service had him ranked as one of the top two or three players in the state. According to ESPN, he was the 46th overall player in the country and the No. 2 athlete.

Johnson is coming off a senior campaign in which he tallied 1,106 yards and 16 touchdowns on 43 receptions. On the defensive side, he had 41 tackles and one interception and was selected as a 2022 Under Armour All-American .

“Jacobe has elite ball skills, size and frame,” said OU co-defensive coordinator Jay Valai . “High-level competitiveness. The first time I saw the kid, I'm like, ‘This is what it looks like when you play corner and you're 6-3 and you're that fast.'

"His upside alone is amazing. The top athlete in Oklahoma as well.”

Mustang's Jacobe Johnson, center, receives his Under Armour All-American football jersey before a recent basketball game.

Johnson had offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Stanford. But the prospect of staying home and playing for the Sooners was too much of a draw.

“Every time I went there, it just got better and better,” Johnson said. “I just love what they are doing there.

"The program is getting better and better. I like where they are going and I want to be part of it.”

Johnson, who is also a star on the Broncos’ basketball team, initially planned not to commit or sign until after his hardwood season. But after going through a whirlwind offseason in which he was recruited by all the big-name schools, he knew where he wanted to go and committed in August.

Because of his prowess on both sides of the ball, Oklahoma coaches could have a hard decision on where they want to play Johnson. However, with Valai already coining the term ‘Jacobe Island,’ it sounds like Johnson will get his shot in the defensive backfield.

Johnson will be holding his signing ceremony in February with the rest of his Mustang teammates.

McCarty is another multi-faceted player during his time with the Buffaloes. He was a standout running back and defensive back throughout his career.

McCarty totaled more than 5,800 all-purpose yards and 101 touchdowns over his high school career. On defense, he racked up 348 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, eight interceptions, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

“He epitomizes everything that you look for in a football player. He is an old-school football player,” OU safeties coach Brandon Hall said. “He plays offense, he plays defense. Special teams. He’s a leader and he loves the game of football.

"He is just as impressive as a defensive back as he is as a running back. He is everything that we’re looking for in a person. He is a Sooner through and through.”

McCarty had offers from Baylor, Nebraska, TCU and Kansas State. Yet, they had no chance once the Sooners came knocking.

Erik McCarty

“I couldn’t have done what I’m doing right now and where I’m going without you guys,” McCarty said to his teammates. “It’s been a journey. It’s something I will remember for the rest of my life. What we’ve done the past four years is crazy. It’s been the best four years of my life.”

McCarty looks at playing at Oklahoma as more than just a dream. He sees it as an incomplete legacy that was passed down from his father, Erik McCarty Sr., who started his career with the Sooners.

“My dad didn't finish at the University of Oklahoma; he ended up transferring schools,” McCarty Jr. said shortly after he committed. "And so I want to go there. I'm going to stick all four years; I won't be leaving, and it doesn't matter what's going on.

"I'm going and finishing what he started, staying there my whole college career and all that.”

McKown also grew up dreaming of playing for Oklahoma. However, at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, he may not have seemed like a prime candidate for his hometown Sooners.

But that drove McKown even harder to prove he was capable of playing at the DI level.

In his last two years at Norman North, he tallied 2,307 rushing yards and 419 receiving yards. Despite playing in only eight games due to an injury, he racked up 17 total touchdowns in his senior campaign.

McKown was the only preferred walk-on to sign with the Sooners in the early signing period. Surrounded by his family and teammates, he was unable to contain the emotions that bubbled up.

“This just means a lot to me. It’s something I’ve worked for my whole life,” McKown said. “I couldn’t imagine my whole life that I'd be playing here.

"God is good.”