4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: LIV Golf and Lawsuits for Patrick Reed
The former Masters champ cashed in with LIV Golf and seeks even more money in defamation suits against several media entities and personalities.
GolfWRX
Kevin Na’s caddie claims two anti-LIV pros tried to join breakaway tour
A few weeks ago, Tiger Woods’ former swing coach, Hank Haney, said on his podcast that there was a PGA Tour player who’s been adamantly against LIV that initially had attempted to join the breakaway tour for an asking price of $55 million. Phil Mickelson then liked multiple...
Golf Channel
The Return of 'TPC Impossible': Toughest composite course on PGA Tour in 2022
Arguably the greatest grand opening in modern golf course design took place last year with the unveiling of TPC Impossible. OK, so we’re a lot biased. The composite course that features the most difficult holes from the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, by number, drew more bruised egos than rave reviews, but who’s counting? No other golf course in the world could claim holes from Augusta National, Kiawah’s Ocean Course and Torrey Pines (we hear that course produces some great leaderboards).
WGMD Radio
Golf great John Daly underwent successful knee replacement: ‘I’m up and running’
PGA Tour golfer John Daly gave his fans an update after undergoing knee surgery, saying he’s “up and running” as he looks forward to rest and recovery. Daly, 56, shouted out his doctor and staff at Arkansas Surgical Hospital that helped with the successful surgery in an Instagram post.
mustangsahead.com
Golf means big money, but shrinking audience
Justin Baltes and Dominick Kerman – Mustangs Ahead. (LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL)- Many Mustangs have strong opinions on golf. Some love golf, while others think it is the worst sport ever played. Senior Ryan Hanson said, “The sport of golf is fun to play.”. Although golf has its biggest...
How To Choose Golf Irons
Looking to invest in a new set of irons? We take you through a number of factors to consider before choosing your next set
GolfWRX
Nick Faldo reveals how TikTok inspired his decision to retire from CBS
In an interview with James Colgan of Golf.com, former CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo revealed why he decided to walk away from his position. Faldo was the lead analyst for the broadcast team led by Jim Nantz for 16 years but left last year with a teary and powerful goodbye to his colleagues and fans.
FanSided
