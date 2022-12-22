ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simmesport, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - December 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2022. Allison Nicole Miller, 28, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; theft of a firearm; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more. Miricle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Found Dead From Apparent Stabbing, Victim’s Son Suspected

Louisiana Woman Found Dead From Apparent Stabbing, Victim’s Son Suspected. On December 23, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the Hessmer Police Department responded to a welfare concern report in the 2700 Block of Earl Street in Mansura, Louisiana on December 22 at approximately 7:20 p.m. A short time later, Hessmer Police Chief Kenneth Smith contacted the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Criminal Investigations Unit and requested that APSO serve as the lead investigative agency in an apparent homicide investigation. Detectives from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the site.
MANSURA, LA
brproud.com

Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve

SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Motorcycle crash claims the life of 63-year-old Vidalia man

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 25, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, Louisiana State Police Tropp E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 425 near Clayton. According to a release from Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Thomas W. Pritchard of Vidalia, La. The initial investigation revealed Pritchard […]
VIDALIA, LA
kalb.com

MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins, who went missing on Friday, Dec. 23. Bibbins was last seen leaving his home on Westwood Blvd in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. Friday, wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Bibbins’ family...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WAFB

WANTED: Police searching for Clinton burglars

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public to help them identify multiple men allegedly involved in a string of recent burglaries in Clinton. The burglaries reportedly happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 22, between 3-4:30 a.m. According to the Clinton Police Department, the men were rambling through anything that...
CLINTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating early morning shooting on Turner Street

For many residents in Cenla, it will likely be one of the coldest Christmas days on record, threatening the records set during the chilly Christmases of 1990 and 1983. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Rapides High School - Laura Knowlton!. Arctic blast causing delays, long waits at AEX...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide

LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
JENA, LA

