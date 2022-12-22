Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - December 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2022. Allison Nicole Miller, 28, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; theft of a firearm; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more. Miricle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake...
Louisiana Woman Found Dead From Apparent Stabbing, Victim’s Son Suspected
Louisiana Woman Found Dead From Apparent Stabbing, Victim’s Son Suspected. On December 23, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the Hessmer Police Department responded to a welfare concern report in the 2700 Block of Earl Street in Mansura, Louisiana on December 22 at approximately 7:20 p.m. A short time later, Hessmer Police Chief Kenneth Smith contacted the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Criminal Investigations Unit and requested that APSO serve as the lead investigative agency in an apparent homicide investigation. Detectives from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the site.
kalb.com
UPDATE: Marksville PD has identified the victim of Friday’s fatal hit-and-run
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The Marksville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that took place Friday, Dec. 23. The identity is not being released to the public at this time. Original story:. The Marksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a...
brproud.com
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
Motorcycle crash claims the life of 63-year-old Vidalia man
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 25, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, Louisiana State Police Tropp E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 425 near Clayton. According to a release from Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Thomas W. Pritchard of Vidalia, La. The initial investigation revealed Pritchard […]
kalb.com
MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins, who went missing on Friday, Dec. 23. Bibbins was last seen leaving his home on Westwood Blvd in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. Friday, wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Bibbins’ family...
WANTED: Police searching for Clinton burglars
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public to help them identify multiple men allegedly involved in a string of recent burglaries in Clinton. The burglaries reportedly happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 22, between 3-4:30 a.m. According to the Clinton Police Department, the men were rambling through anything that...
Mansura woman stabbed to death; son arrested
The 56-year-old woman was found dead in her home Thursday evening; after an investigation a warrant for second-degree murder was issued for her son
Scott Police seek identity of suspect involved in two burglaries
The Scott Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in two burglaries.
wbrz.com
BRPD opens internal investigation after cell phone video captures violent confrontation
BATON ROUGE – Cell phone video showing a physical interaction between a Baton Rouge police officer and a man earlier this month has prompted the department to launch an investigation into what happened. The video shows two officers. One is at the door of a home, and the other...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities.
Phone lines down at Opelousas Police Department
The Phone lines are temporarily down at the Opelousas Police Department due to a service outage in the area. The department is working with its service provider to restore service as soon as possible
KSLA
LSP: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in West Feliciana Parish
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a driver dead on Saturday, Dec. 24. Troopers said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on LA 10 near Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, the driver...
Scott apartment complex evacuated
Scott Fire Department responded to a chemical smell in an apartment complex. Hazmat personnel evacuated the fourplex and utilized special equipment to remove the vapors.
kalb.com
APD investigating early morning shooting on Turner Street
For many residents in Cenla, it will likely be one of the coldest Christmas days on record, threatening the records set during the chilly Christmases of 1990 and 1983. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Rapides High School - Laura Knowlton!. Arctic blast causing delays, long waits at AEX...
Port Barre Police Department Arrest The Christmas Grinch [WATCH]
Watch as the Port Barre Police Department takes down the Christmas Grinch and then put into their famous pink slammer. The Grinch took Santa's toys and it wasn't long before he was taken down and put into the back of a police cruiser. The video ends with the Christmas Grinch...
Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide
LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
Police respond to disturbance at Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Heavy police presence spotted outside Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Three arrested for local armed robbery
Police said on December 21, 2022, the suspects responsible for the armed robbery were located and three suspects were arrested.
Comments / 0